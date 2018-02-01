BBC Young Dancer Finalist Vidya Patel On Coming Back To Her Indian Roots To Perform For JLF

During the Jaipur Literature Festival, while the days played host to the literary stars, the evenings charmed visitors with beautiful storytelling. JLF’s spectacular Heritage Evenings brought alive stories from a bygone era against equally stunning backdrops.

One evening, the grandeur of Amber Fort lit by a million candle lights reverberated with the music and legacy of Late Jagjit Singh during a tribute to the legend by singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani.

On another, 953 windows of Hawa Mahal let the story ‘Usne Kaha Tha’ by Chandradhar Sharma Guleri be told on its façade as ‘The Troth’.

‘A physical dance work that tells a story of love, loss and sacrifice against the backdrop of the horror and conflict of World War I. Inspired by film noir and the era of black and white films, The Troth unfolds its poignant narrative through the powerful interplay between dance, music and film. The Troth is a live multimedia performance for proscenium theatres that retells this story for a global contemporary audience. Stylistically, it draws on early Indian silent cinema, which came into being in 1913. Inspired by film noir and the era of black and white films, The Troth will recount the story with use of film and subtitles and unfold the poignant narrative through interplay between image, music and dance.’

The evening was a testament to the history, present and the future of the city and its residents.

Hawa Mahal or the “Palace of Winds”, was built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh. The tiny windows/jharokhas were designed to allow royal ladies to peek into the life of the common folk, witness celebrations in the street below without being seen, since they had to obey the strict rules of “purdah”, which forbade them from appearing in public without face coverings.

Now, 219 years later, the same windows played host to Vidya Patel who danced barefaced across its length, breadth and its irony. ‘I think times have changed and so has a woman’s place in the society. Such instances give us a reason to celebrate women’s empowerment.’

The Troth choreographed by Gary Clarke, UK, and commissioned by Akademi has roped in 6 artists for the piece – Daniel Hay-Gordon, Dom Coffey, Songhay Toldon, Subhash Viman, Vidya Patel and Deepraj Singh.

The only female performer, Vidya Patel, has been a finalist at the BBC Young Dancer 2015, the competition that sent her popularity soaring and catapulted her into the beautiful world of professional arts. Vidya Patel is now a much sought-after artist. She has performed at Latitude with Sadler’s Wells, and at Wembley stadium for prime minister Narendra Modi.

All of 21, the young dancer, from in between tight rehearsal schedules, shares with us her passion toward dancing and the experience of bringing to stage the story of ‘ Usne Kaha Tha’ as a part of the heritage evening hosted by the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Is being a dancer your calling? And has pursuing it been easy?

I am lucky to have parents and family who are very supportive of my decision to take dance as a career. They are always there as my guides and confidants in whatever situation I’m faced with, whether to celebrate or to comfort me.

There are always highs and lows of being a freelance dancer- the experiences, people I meet, love for dance encourage me to do more and learn more.

My Guruji is another key figure who is always selflessly supporting me and her other students to grow as individuals and professional dancers. She is inspiring, open-minded, a sea of knowledge and a generous giver.

Everybody in the UK knows you! You are a dancing star. What was life like before that? How do you balance the star life with the practice and discipline of a dancer?

The BBC Young Dancer competition opened several possibilities for me and greater understanding of the wider dance industry. I met some wonderful artists who became friends during the competition. I am so grateful for meeting and working with them. Training with my Guruji Sujata Banerjee is a constant in my life despite working with other companies. This keeps me in contact with my foundations as a Kathak dancer. Kathak is my home ground and a true love and I hope I can excel in it and bring in what I learn from other artists through collaboration.

My job as a dancer is primarily for the love of the art form and wanting to deliver to my utmost ability. Having recognition is motivating. When I was nominated for my performance in Richard Alston Dance Company, I was not expecting it but it motivated me to keep working hard and with sincerity. I try my best and hope that the audiences are left with some ounce of what I felt whilst performing.

To young classical dancers all over the world, you would say?

Do what you love – think big and know that there are opportunities out there if your attitude to what you do is honest and sincere.

You came all the way from the UK to perform at the Hawa Mahal! Can you describe the experience of working on The Troth?



There are so many aspects to this production and a few words won’t entirely cover all my feelings. Firstly working with Gary Clarke and observing his creativity, honesty, and commitment to this work has been so inspiring. His work has taken me on a journey as a dancer and I know that I have moved in a different way to what I am used to. It is only the beginning of tour, therefore, I’m really looking forward to feeling and going through how we all give more and more throughout the tour and build on our capabilities.

All of us come from such diverse backgrounds of training and locations. It is inspiring to see how the others perform in the work – there is a lot of learning that I can take away from them. Being part of different works such as the ‘The Troth’ fuels my decision to be a dancer. The whole team at Akademi and the team of dancers are wonderful and the journey so far has been a memorable one!

How has a story by Indian novelist Chandradhar Sharma Guleri been picked up by the British dancing community? What makes this story so universal?

Personally, I believe that the story is relevant to an international audience because it covers all emotions experienced by an individual in a lifetime. One goes through the phases of love, loss and sacrifice irrespective of the background, culture or location. Moreover, the Great War affected the entire world and people faced similar situations of separation and loss.

How do the dancers find the connection with the characters of the story?

I think war is something which I understand factually. However, I would never want to understand it emotionally and be in such a situation. To connect to these emotions in ‘The Troth’, we were told to put our own autobiographies into the story by our choreographer, Gary Clarke, and draw upon situations in our own lives.

Subhash Viman Gorania (Lehna Singh) says that they were never taught at school about the WW1 and the contributions of other countries which makes it difficult. With the help of social media and the internet, the group was able to find out about the horrors that still engulf some parts of the world.

Songhay Toldon (Subedar) had to put himself in the situation of a husband and a father who has to leave his family to take on a greater responsibility.

Deepraj Singh (Wazira) tried to connect with people in his life who had memories of wars that were fought and brought them into the piece.

Dominic Coffey (Bodha) drew on the experiences in his own life to find situations that were similar to those in the story.

You are the only female dancer in the group. How has the experience been working with an all-boys ensemble?

It’s great fun touring with the boys and being the only female dancer in the work. It does not seem any different for me than working with a mixed group. It is great to witness how a group of male dancers portrays different emotions throughout the piece – bravery, love, vulnerability, love, fear, and care.

Not all dancers are of Indian Origin. Do they perceive the story of an Indian Love Story differently?

As I said before, love is a universal feeling and one that any person can understand irrespective of the background, culture, and location. Each of the cast members has portrayed the emotions with equal intensity and have done justice to their role and the story.

How does it feel coming back to India? And coming back as a dancer?

I have been traveling annually or twice a year to India for dance shows with my Guruji, Smt Sujata Banerjee, and more recently for my own work. My mom grew up in Mumbai and therefore I have regularly visited India from a young age to meet family. Over the last few years, I have been returning with my Guruji who introduced me to the world of Indian Classical Dance in India along with presenting us with the opportunities to perform at different prestigious festivals here. Most recently, I performed at the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa in December 2017 which was a collaboration with contemporary dance artist Connor Scott and composer/ musician Shammi Pithia. It was the first time we were presenting work choreographed collaboratively to an Indian audience, so I am happy that it was well received.

It is also the first time I am part of a production by Akademi and a professional tour which is both in India and the UK! It’s a joy to visit the country where my origins are deeply rooted and also feels liberating to be able to travel around the regions I haven’t visited before. It is a privilege to be able to perform in India and see the country from that perspective which is more personal for me in some way. I am forming new memories and relations with the country through this tour.

What is India to you and the other dancers in the group?

To Subhash India is his second home and birthplace; to Dominic Coffer, a place where friends originate from; to Deepraj Singh, a place of his cultural heritage and to Songhay Toldon, a land of culture.

To me, India is a place that I love! It is where my origins are from. I am proud of its extremely rich culture, heritage and the memories I have created here. With each trip to India, whether to visit family or for dance, I learn new things and my perspective is altered. It is a place that allows me to think, reflect and recuperate!