BBC Pay Disparity: Martina Navratilova Paid Ten Times Less Than John McEnroe

The British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC) pay disparity between genders was revealed last year when the news broadcasting corporation was forced to reveal its salary structure. The report showed that about two-thirds of BBC staff earning more than $203,000 was men.

The revelation of the disparity led Carrie Gracie, the China editor for Britain’s public broadcaster – the BBC, to resign from her post in Beijing. The huge pay gap has also upset former Czechoslovak tennis player Martina Navratilova, who was the Wimbledon contributor for the BBC as their Olympics commentator.

She, on Monday, said that she was extremely angry on discovering her fellow commentator John McEnroe (American tennis player) received an amount 10 times more. She said that while she earned 15,000 pounds, Mr. McEnroe was paid 150,000 pounds. She revealed how she was informed that her pay was equal to her counterpart but was shocked to discover his actual pay on the list that came out last year. In one of BBC’s own shows aired on Panorama, she said, “It was a shock because John McEnroe makes at least £150,000. I get about £15,000. Unless John McEnroe is doing a lot of stuff outside of Wimbledon, he’s getting at least 10 times as much money for very comparable work,” she added.

The BBC has come up with a clarification for the situation in a statement that states, “John and Martina perform different roles in the team, and John’s role is of a different scale, scope and time commitment.” It further states, “He is contracted to be on call for the BBC across the entire tournament. … Gender isn’t a factor.”

BBC Press Office on Twitter

Martina accepted that McEnroe was on air more than her but the massive gap in the pay didn’t make sense to her at all. She questioned, “Ten times as much? I don’t think so.”

H/T: The Quint