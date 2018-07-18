Batwoman, A Lesbian Superhero, Is The New DC Comics Character To Obsess Over

The news is that CW Television Network is coming up with a new series about a DC superhero in 2019. The main character will be called Kate Kane who will fight for justice and save the lives of innocents from evil powers.

This Batwoman, who’s a highly trained street fighter, is also a lesbian. This series will not only be about Kate teaching a lesson to the criminals, we will also see her fight the insecurities that have long been residing inside of her. From her identity-crisis to facing the societal pressure, the viewers will witness it all.

Kate will be introduced to the world at the CW’s annual DC Comics crossover event in December this year. She’s described as a woman “armed with a passion for social justice and flair for speaking her mind.” According to the show’s synopsis, she is an out lesbian who has arrived in Gotham to handle a citywide resurgence in crime. It reads, “But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

The write of the series, Caroline Dries, is also the executive producer on the project. She’s previously worked with CW on shows like The Vampire Diaries, Melrose Place, and Smallville.

Interestingly, Batwoman is going to be the first openly gay DC superhero. Are you excited for this character?