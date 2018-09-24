Battling With Kidney Cancer, Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi Passes Away At 64 In Mumbai

On 23rd September, filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi, known for films like Rudali, Ek Pal, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 64. She was suffering from kidney cancer and had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

“She passed away at the (Kokilaben Dhirubhai) Ambani hospital at 4.30 am. She was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and liver failure. She was on dialysis. She has been in and out of the hospital for three years. The last rites will be possibly conducted today,” her brother Dev Lajmi said.

Lajmi has been known for exploring the themes of female sexuality and women’s empowerment in her films and almost always women were the focus point of her storyline.

Film personalities took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the celebrated filmmaker.

Soni Razdan on Twitter Our dear beloved friend Kalpana Lajmi has gone to a better place. RIP my darling Kalpan. I shall miss you so terribly.

Huma Qureshi on Twitter Deeply saddened… at around 4:30 am today morning #KalpanaLajmi passed away .. May she rest in peace.

Adnan Sami on Twitter Extremely saddened by the news of Kalpana Lajmi’s demise. She was a lovely person full of life & humour. Will miss her. May she rest in peace.🙏 #KalpanaLajmi

dev benegal on Twitter Sad to hear about the passing of #KalpanaLajmi from @mitrakalita. Kalpana & I worked together as assistants. She was a powerhouse who made men uncomfortable because she stood fiercely for her rights, her point of view & to tell stories her way…

Prasoon Joshi on Twitter KalpanaLajmi she was a seeker looking for more questions than just answers.May your soul stay blessed. We will miss you Kalpana ji.

H/T: Hindustan Times and Scroll