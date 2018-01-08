Battling The Impossible With Her Will, This Principal Didn’t Let Paralysis Cripple Her Spirit

In a house in Numaish Camp in Bhopal lives 64-year-old Uma Sharma, bedridden and completely paralyzed from the neck down for the last seven years. Oh, you want to know why we are talking about her? She is still skillfully handling the administration of the school she founded in 1992, not letting her condition paralyze her indomitable will.

Uma’s life had been a string of tragedies, starting with her husband’s demise in 1991. In 2001, she lost her 21-year-old son Rajeev, and her youngest daughter Richa passed away in 2010. It was in 2007 that she was struck with partial paralysis which worsened despite constant medication and in 2010, she was completely paralyzed from the neck down, with only her head and hands mobile.

“After I became fully paralyzed, I decided not to give up on things, and continue engaging with what I love: administering the school on a daily basis. The first thing we did was install dish antennas at both the school and my residence so that live audio and video feeds could be transmitted,” explained Uma.

In 1992, she had founded the National Public School in Saharanpur and has been its Principal since then, fulfilling her duty with the aid of technology that proved to be a boon for her.

“CCTV cameras were installed all over the premises including classrooms, staff room, and playground. Uma can switch the screen to monitor activities at every corner of the school through live feeds of CCTV cameras paired with her tablet,” said Surendra Chauhan, manager of the school.

Uma keeps a constant correspondence with the teachers and students in her school via a tablet and often calls them over to discuss school activities at length. “On several occasions, I would call teachers and other staffers in groups to discuss academic and administrative issues. I also invite meritorious students for a chat and pull up the weaker ones,” Uma said.

Serving as an inspiration to the staff members of her school, she is seen as a symbol of constant motivation by them.

“Our school has reached greater heights with each passing day under her guidance. We always look to her for guidance. I have never seen a greater example of someone who has not only fought back against adversity but has given back to society as well,” said Simple Makani, coordinator of the school.

Uma proves that if you have the will, you can carve your way through the hardest hurdles.

H/T: The Times Of India