Battling Patriarchy And Poverty, Kiran And Laxmi Share Their Life Stories At Obama Foundation Summit

This year at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, two girls, Kiran and Laxmi, student and alumna of Prerna Girls’ School in Lucknow, were invited to the event as part of the Global Girls Alliance. The initiative was started with the aim to empower adolescent girls through education.

They had asked for inspirational stories of girls and Laxmi’s school sent her story.

“The story was selected and the Obama Foundation brought in filmmakers from the US and South Africa to make a documentary film on it that was launched during the summit in Chicago,” said school principal Rakhee Panjwani.

“I was 13 years old when my mother passed away. To feed my alcoholic father and four younger siblings, I worked as a cleaner in homes to make both ends meet,” said 24-year-old Laxmi Nishad.



“We are eight siblings; my brother didn’t want me to study and would burn my books each time I got them. With no choice, I started to work in households to support the family,” said Kiran Sahu, 15, who was chosen to play the role of Laxmi in the documentary, as her story is very similar to that of Laxmi. Kiran had to drop her studies and worked in houses to support her family after her father’s death but thanks to Prerna school, she is finally able to study. She shared that it was her mother’s support that motivated her and today she is studying in class X.

Currently, Laxmi is working as an executive in a private company in Lucknow and Kiran is studying in a school run by Study Hall Educational Foundation.

“Going abroad, getting a documentary made on my life and meeting Barack Obama was like a dream. My only wish was to be in school and complete my education. I am blessed to get this opportunity,” said Laxmi. “I was 13 when I started working to make ends meet. My life took a turn when I got to know from my friend about a school that runs in the afternoon for a fee of Rs 10. I didn’t want my life to be hard like my mother’s so I decided to study.”



It was in 2005 that Laxmi joined Prerna Girls’ School and graduated from the same institution after which she got a job. “What I am today is because of my school and my principal Rakhee Panjwani. I am able to take care of my family just because of the power of education,” she said.

Michelle Obama, former US first lady, shared the documentary on Instagram and Laxmi hopes that it will inspire other underprivileged girls to fight for their rights and get an education.

