Battling Parental Violence, This Bombay Girl Didn’t Let Her Traumatic Childhood Define Her Life

“The Indian society puts parents on a pedestal and teaches children to glorify them – speaking out against them is a taboo. We thought it was normal for a parent to hit their child. Even the counselor we went to told us to look at it from her perspective, saying, ‘After all, she’s your mother’.”

Though these are the words of a young girl living in Bombay, this is the life of many out there who are living life battling the scars of their childhood. That’s what we grow up learning, that no matter how your parents treat you, whether they are using physical violence as a tool to bend your will to their decisions or it is emotional torture that is taking a toll on your confidence, they are always right.

Even counselors and therapists tend to take their side if the individual somehow dares to come out with what they have suffered all their life, not to mention the society that labels them as ‘ungrateful’ and ‘bad’ for saying anything remotely against their parents. And Humans of Bombay shared the story of one such individual who, despite what she endured, refuses to let it control her.

Coming from a respectable, educated, upper-middle-class family, she knew that outsiders found their family to be “picture perfect, but the story inside the house is very different.”

“My mother has always been very violent by nature. I have a twin sister and a younger sister, and all three of us have borne the brunt of this violence since we were kids. It started out as verbal abuse and then went on to physical abuse,” she said.

“Our mother suffers from depression. During these mood swings and hysterical episodes, things are thrown at us. Once she got so angry she threw a pressure cooker which was on the gas. There was hot dal everywhere and my sister got hurt too. Another time she was chopping onions and asked me to hang some clothes to dry. When I didn’t do it exactly the way she wanted, she threw the knife in her hand at me. I got injured and the cut started bleeding,” she added.

Sometimes her mother acts like a mother, she is all sweet and caring- but these moments are rather rare.

“Our father is usually abroad for work, but even when he is home, he turns a blind eye. He’s not necessarily neglectful, but he kind of gets stuck between the fights that take place,” she said. “All of this started taking a toll on me and when I was in college, my grades and attendance were affected. I was debarred in my first year. I fell into depression, and I’d spend hours crying, thinking, ‘Why is this happening to me?’ Nobody was taking us seriously when we spoke about parental violence. But my sisters and I found solace in each other – we support and protect one another.”

She further shared that her mother herself had a traumatic childhood experience which made her the way she is.

“We’re trying to break that cycle of mistreatment by teaching ourselves to be more kind. It could have made us cynical, but it’s only taught us to be empathetic towards others. We know that someday when we have a family of our own – we’ll shower them with love and understanding.

We’re in a better place now too. Both my sisters have done their Masters and I have a great job. We’ve had the chance to move out, but chose not to abandon our mother. Instead, we try and coexist and stand firm against any sign of violence. I’ve already forgiven her and I’ve vowed to never say, ‘I am this way because of my mother’,” she concluded.