Battling Odds, Indian Women’s Ice-Hockey Team Makes History As They Play For The First Time In Canada

On 13th November, the Indian Women’s Ice Hockey team created history when they played for the first time on Canadian soil. Officially formed only in 2016, the team played in an exhibition match in Vancouver against the Surrey Falcons and is ready to compete at the Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival, in Calgary.

“It’s like a dream come true. We’d never thought that we would come to Canada as ice hockey players,” said 22-year-old Diskit Angmo, Indian Ice Hockey Player on CBC’s The Early Edition. “We really feel lucky. Countries like Canada, they are looking up to us and taking the initiative to let us know about this sport that is not encouraged in our own country.”

This feat comes from a team which is still awaiting recognition from its own country and has battled hardships to live their passion. We as a country have been failing these women who invest all their life force to represent us on international platforms and bring us glory.

Earlier this year, Indian Women Blog, in an attempt to get the gritty sportswomen of our country the much-deserved attention and accolades designed the campaign “The Locker Room” to bring these women into the limelight. To reach our goal, we approached Diskit Chhonzom Angmo, one of the hockey players, to know the challenges they face every day, and yet, at the same time, chose to go on.

“Ice Hockey is not a popular sport in India. We generally practice in areas like Ladakh and Shimla and there are no rinks whatsoever. That’s why we can train only during the winter time. As there are no professional training rinks, naturally frozen ice is our only resort. The textures of naturally frozen ice and the surface of the artificial skating rink greatly vary and this hampers our performance in the competitions,” Diskit had shared.

“Finances, of course, pose the next big problem. Considering limitation on financial resources, the association does whatever it can to develop the sport. We are grateful for the local people who have shown immense support and Mr. Harjinder Singh, the general secretary of Ice Hockey Association of India, who has self-financed us for the tournaments in 2016 and 2018 whenever there was no crowdfunding,” she added.

The next problem they used to face was the availability of quality equipment but lately, however, this problem has been solved to some extent as they have been getting equipment support from players who come to play in Leh. Like, Hayley Wickenheiser, 6 time Olympian from Canada, and NHL ex-player Andrew Ference who got them some of the much-needed equipment.

But when it comes to getting support from their own government, there is sadly zero help from them.

“While we have been told that it is because of the reason that the sport is played in a very limited area, I frankly feel that it is just an excuse. Actually, a really bad excuse, considering the fact that we are representing the country on International platforms and have even won on Asian level. We are not funded by the government at all. The only financial support that we get is from the crowdfunding and the finances that the Hockey Association of India helps us with. What else can you expect considering the fact that the government did not even know about us until recently?” she said.

When it comes to sports in India, it is just cricket and particularly the men’s cricket team that enjoys the limelight as when it comes to others sports, especially women’s sports teams, they get hardly any recognition. “I think raising awareness about this sport is the need of the hour. If it doesn’t happen in the next few years, the performance will keep on deteriorating and the sport will die somewhere along the line. The thought breaks my heart and I don’t want it to happen,” Diskit said. “We are putting in a lot of hard work and you cannot censure us no matter how limited our reach is.”

These women have faced the toughest odds but looks like nothing can put a stop to their soaring spirits and steely will to prove themselves!

H/T: The Quint