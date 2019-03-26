Battling Alopecia In ‘Gone Kesh’, Shweta Tripathi Hopes That ‘The Concept Of Beauty Changes’

Shweta Tripathi, known for her roles in films like Masaan and Haraamkhor, is all set to be seen in a new film releasing on March 29 titled ‘Gone Kesh’, which follows the story of a teenage girl who is an aspiring dancer but is diagnosed with alopecia, a condition where she starts losing her hair rapidly.

“Alopecia is such a serious thing, but Qasim’s way of storytelling is very light,” shared Tripathi. “You will smile and cry. It’s a warm, heartwarming story that is very rare.”

Directed by debutant Qasim Khallow and produced by Dhiraj Ghosh, the film aims at starting a conversation around body positivity. Pointing out that films and commercials create unrealistic beauty standards these days, Tripathi shared. “As actors, we do have responsibilities that is why I will never do a fairness cream advertisement.”

“The heroine’s hair is shown to be very strong and they depict people as if they do not have bad hair days. I get that it is aspirational. But I want people to know that we put extensions and we have stylists who check every strand of our hair. We put a lot of emphasis on appearance, and I want people to know that dreams are not based on appearance. I hope the concept of beauty changes.”

For the preparation of her role, Tripathi met alopecia patients and hair specialists to understand her character’s (Enakshi) condition. “I started following a lot of people on Instagram who have alopecia. That becomes your window into their lives. You get to know about their bad days, good days and information about what they eat and everything else. It’s amazing, the amount of messages I am getting from people with alopecia. People are connecting with the film.”

Gone Kesh – Official Trailer | Shweta Tripathi, Vipin Sharma, Deepika Amin & Jitendra Kumar A young woman is diagnosed with a medical condition, Alopecia, where she begins to lose hair from her scalp. Although she finds her temporary fix to this, it begins to steal previous years of her youth and takes her life by a storm. Will she be able to find a cure to her condition?

