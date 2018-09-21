Batti Gul Meter Chalu Takes Too Long To Come To The Point, And Even Then Fails To Dazzle

In 2018, there’s a new genre of movies that our actors and filmmakers are very interested in making: a film with a social message. They are so focused on this message, in fact, that everything else goes for a toss, including basic things like screenplay and acting.

Based on a story by Vipul K Rawal, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a film with a social message, but it’s also an idiotic love triangle and a story about three people who are the opposite of friendship goals. Director Shree Narayan Singh perhaps wanted to make either Jolly LLB or Manmarziyaan, but since both of these films existed and he didn’t want to understand the nuances of either kind of story, he just mashed them together and made Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Susheel Kumar Pant (Shahid Kapoor), Sundar Mohan Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma), and Lalita Nautiyal (Shraddha Kapoor) are childhood BFFs and, for a while, it seems like they would die for each other, until suddenly we’re told that both the men love Lalita. To solve this conundrum, Lalita decides to date them for a week each before making her decision. Mind you, she has no feelings for either at this point, but I guess when two men tell you they’re in love with you, you have to reciprocate those feelings for at least one of them? They’re quite blasé about it too, like ‘oh we don’t care who ends up with her because we’ll all stay besties anyway’. This is a terrible and stupid idea because even 14-year-olds know that this will end in disaster. And what kind of a timeline is one week anyway? It takes longer than that for most people to commit to a phone that will only stay with them for two years tops.

This love story is not relevant to the larger plot of the film, which focuses on how too many people in this country don’t have access to electricity and those who do are often taken for a ride by electricity distribution companies. But almost all of the first half is dedicated to the love triangle with some truly forgettable songs. This is a mild spoiler, but Susheel loses the competition to become Lalita’s boyfriend and turns into a grade-A asshole overnight after he sees her kissing Sundar. He only realises the error of his ways when Sundar apparently commits suicide (this is not a spoiler, it’s in the trailer, as is most of the film).

Then begins the krantikari part of the film, where Susheel, who used to be a two-bit lawyer who made money by blackmailing local businessmen, becomes the messiah of the masses who’ve been burdened by exceptionally high electricity bills. He sparks a revolution across the country, sues the company that gave his friend a bill of 54 lakh, which supposedly drove him to suicide, and then argues against Yami Gautam in the court. If you haven’t guessed who wins the case, you haven’t seen even two Bollywood films.

This story is based in Tehri, Uttarakhand, and all the characters are supposed to speak in a Garhwali accent. I say ‘supposed to’ because the leads, especially Shahid and Shraddha, are hilariously bad at it. They say too much too quickly, like they’re constantly high, and it’s very annoying. The supporting cast is slightly better than the leads, but I only really felt bad for Divyendu and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Why were they stuck in this film? There are also two narrators who are telling us this story from a black-and-white world, named Vikas and Kalyan, and I understand that this was meant to convey the smartness of the filmmaker or something, but it failed spectacularly.

The courtroom sequence, where the heart of the story lies because that is where our hero is fighting for the rights of millions to get the correct electricity bill or even just access to a basic facility, is somehow reduced to a comedy sequence with bursts of misplaced passion. Sushmita Mukherjee plays the cricket-obsessed judge who is very obviously biased towards Susheel. She also calls Yami’s character Gullu, when her name is Gulnar, which should tell you everything about her professionalism. And the way Susheel behaves with Gulnar in court can only be called sexual harassment, and in the Me Too era, it shouldn’t be difficult for filmmakers to identify it and throw it out of their films. But in the end credits, you can see Gulnar and Susheel having coffee together because that is the only logical next step to harassment in Bollywood.

You have to endure all this for three hours, which is a really long time to watch a subpar film. It kinda made me wish that someone had cut the electricity connection on the sets of Batti Gul Meter Chalu.