Based On The Stigma Around Menstruation, Film “Period.  End Of Sentence” Gets Nominated For Oscar

Based on the taboo around menstruation in India and presenting the real pad man, Arunachalam Muruganatham, the film “Period. End Of Sentence” has made it to the top five nominees in the Documentary Short Subject category in Oscars.

“We made it… It is beyond everything we thought,” said Guneet Monga, the executive producer of the film. Exploring the deep-rooted stigma around menstruation in India, the film presents how women have to fight against it on a daily basis, and Arunachalam Muruganathan’s steps to deal with this widespread issue. The film has been directed by award-winning Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi.

The Pad Project, an organization at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles and their teacher, Melissa Berton, created the 26-minute film which takes us through the lanes of Hapur in northern India and follows thelivese of girls and women after a pad machine was installed in their village.

