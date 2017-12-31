Bartender Ami Shroff Shares Recipe Of An Exotic Cocktail That Will Shake Things Up At Your New Year Party

No house party is complete without sparkly drinks that keep the fun going. Are you throwing one this New Year Night? In case you’ve already scaled up the budget of mixers and booze, and cannot afford to hire a bartender to make fancy cocktails, don’t worry!

India’s top bartender Ami Shroff shares a few quick cocktail recipes with IWB that are easy to make within 5 minutes of your first guest’s arrival.

This particular one is our favorite! The Saffron Surprise Sour is for all those who’re whiskey enthusiasts (I mean who isn’t?). Check out its recipe that has a secret ingredient in it exploring the versatility of this malt.

Ami suggests infusing Whisky with the spice ‘star anise’ (चक्र फूल) to add a zing to your drink. Although any whiskey brand can be used, she recommends using Ballantine’s, because smoothness. Ami explains, “Star anise gives a stunning color when mixed with some whiskeys but with Ballantine’s, the case only gets better.”

Ingredients

Ballantine’s Whisky (infused with star anise): 50 ml

Fresh Lemon Juice: 15 ml

Saffron Honey: 10-15 ml

(Served with an orange slice and Flambé star anise)

Method

Mix all ingredients into a shaker.

Add some ice cubes.

Shake well for about 30 seconds and strain over ice or without ice.

It is interesting to see how whiskey, being such a flexible liquor type, tastes wonderfully well with almost every kind of add-on. Do you also have a recipe to share? Tell us about it in the comments section!