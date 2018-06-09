Barkha Dutt Says That She Has Been Intimidated By BJP To Quit Journalism Till 2019

On 7th June, journalist Barkha Dutt had shared on Twitter a series of tweets where she claimed that she had “received chilling veiled threats and “messages” from powerful people in the Establishment” who have threatened her that she would be “smeared and maligned to stop me from starting any new projects.”

In a recent interview with online video news network Newsclick, she elaborated on the posts she had put up on Twitter and explained why she hadn’t filed a complaint against the people who were threatening her. She shared that she had not received physical threats but was intimidated in a more “insidious” manner. “There is the obvious kind of intimidation, where somebody threatens you, abuses you and makes a physical threat,” Dutt said. “But there is another kind of insidious intimidation. It is harder to spot, it is harder to define and it is much harder to place in an FIR. And that is the sort of insidious intimidation that I’m talking about.”

barkha dutt on Twitter Received chilling veiled threats and “messages” from powerful people in the Establishment today that my family and I are under surveillance – and that I will be smeared & maligned to stop me from starting any new projects. Was advised to get my house debugged. Is this my country?

barkha dutt on Twitter Over the last few months those associated with the ruling party have warned me – politely, impolitely – not to work on new TV projects and told me – “we will never allow them to happen”- today I was told a 45 minute meeting held on how to stop me, smear me, malign me, tap me.

barkha dutt on Twitter Those who conveyed the message to me today- said a big meeting was held on how to stop me and my projects. I was told tools will include- tapping my phone, income tax cases, smear, surveillance. was advised debugging and personal security and to not proceed with my new work.

She further said how many promoters of television channels had approached her in the last year and a half to offer her the position of an advisor or a host. But the fear of the government’s reaction forced them to back off every time. The promoters had told her that there are “the top two or three people in the government and the party” who do not like her. She also disclosed that she had also received a call from a BJP member who told her to do something else till 2019 except journalism and to “sit this one out”.

barkha dutt on Twitter All this while I though Indian Democracy would keep me safe & keep my rights as a private citizen intact. Today it is conveyed to me that sections of the Establishment have decided to use any tool available to stop me from working. I am placing this in the public domain .

barkha dutt on Twitter I never thought the day would come when in my own country, I would be told to hire private security & get my house debugged.

When news got out that she was launching a new channel, her close friend, who has links to the BJP, informed her that a “section of the party” had a meeting where they planned how to “shut her down”. She was also told that the participants in the meeting said, “I hope she understands the severity of the situation, tell her she should get some personal security and tell her she should not take this lightly.”

“For the last year, I’ve had a very intriguing exposure to how terrified the news media industry is of the government,” Dutt said. “We’ve seen news channels that are supplicant to the government in a way that in my living, adult life, I’ve never seen before.”

New television channels have been facing difficulty when it comes to getting licenses and in the past one and a half years, only Republic TV, funded by BJP MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar, had its license cleared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, she said.

H/T: NewsClick