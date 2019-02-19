Barkha Dutt And Others Subjected To Online Threats And Harassment After Statements On Pulwama Attack

The country remains rather agitated after the recent Pulwama attack which claimed the life of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel.

The agitation and the anger among the countrymen is being manifested in various ways, some of which include threatening the Kashmiri students and residents to leave their respective colleges and homes.

As this anger turns into violence in absence of desired retaliation, some of the Indian journalists and activists have taken cognizance of the same and have been offering help to the Kashmiri students and residents who are being harassed after the incident for no particular reason whatsoever.

Journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted on Monday that her “doors are open to any Kashmiris” who feel threatened or vulnerable in the aftermath of Pulwama attack. “Those abusing and vilifying innocent citizens are sympathisers of terrorists in the garb of nationalists. They are reading from a script of hate which is totally what Jaish wants,” she wrote.

Many other journalists have followed Barkha’s suit and extended help to the Kashmiris who need it. However, all of this seems to have backfired for Barkha and the like. Barkha shared yesterday that she had closed her DM on Twitter after an “abusive mob” started targetting here.

Here’s her tweet:

barkha dutt on Twitter Deluged with what’s app messages since yesterday that are abusive and threatening. Seems an organized hate campaign against some of us. One sender confirms my mobile number being circulated in groups. @DelhiPolice bringing this to your attention.

Following this, she also shared several phone numbers from which she had been receiving the threats in a series of tweets and warned the perpetrators of legal action. She also shared that she was being sent unsolicited genitalia pics on WhatsApp, shared the same on Twitter and also tagged the Delhi Police and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in her tweets.

Delhi Police official Madhur Verma gave the assurance that he will look into the matter and that it will be investigated. The head of communications for WhatsApp, Calg Woog, also offered to help in whatever capacity possible.

However, just a couple of hours ago Barkha tweeted that she was locked out of her Twitter account for outing the details of her harasser and blamed the social media platform for encouraging them by doing so. Here’s what she wrote:

https://twitter.com/BDUTT/status/1097705446809522176

Journalist Abhisar Sharma also had a similar complaint as he approached the police in Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai about threats made to him and his family. He also claimed that it was the “IT cell” that was behind making his number public and sharing it on WhatsApp groups.

Abhisar Sharma on Twitter This is the harrassment perpetrated by the Sanskaari IT Cell Check out , my number has been ringing every minute. You think you can intimidate me ? No chance

Advocate Prashant Bhushan made similar claims as he accused BJP’s IT cell and its members of revealing his numbers as well as those of Ravish Kumar and Barkha Dutt, so as to get them trolled and threatened. “This is the culture promoted by the BJP,” he tweeted.

Prashant Bhushan on Twitter BJP’s IT cell & it’s members have also revealed & shared my phone No along with Ravish’s, Barkha’s & some others with their trolls & WhatsApp groups to troll, abuse& threaten us. We have been receiving thousands of threatening messages & calls. This is the culture promoted by BJP https://t.co/6X9xD2oefo

In a similar complaint, journalist Swati Chaturvedi also complained of being harassed and trolled on social media for speaking against the Narendra Modi government in connection with the Pulwama terror attack.