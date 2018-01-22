Ban Rape, Molestation, And Female Foeticide, Not Padmaavat: Actor Renuka Shahane

The Padmaavat controversy might be tiring to talk about now but it has undoubtedly highlighted issues where we, as a society, are lacking.

The ban on the movie has been lifted by the Supreme Court but the fringe groups are firm about their decision to not allow the movie to release. From women threatening Jauhar to the groups vandalising theatres, various threats have been put forward to the government. In the wake of these protests, actor Renuka Shahane has put up a strong message on her Facebook page. Renuka, who is known for taking unbiased stands on social media on various issues, holds placards with things that ACTUALLY should be banned.

While various groups have come together to save the pride of Rani Padmini, we hope the same groups do come forward to save the pride of living women.

Your views?