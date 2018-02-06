Baker Surbhi Singhania Shares The Ingredients, Besides Chocolate, Of Building A Business

I remember putting up a chocolate stall in college during a fest and what I realized by the end of the day was that I had consumed most of it. It makes me wonder how Surbhi Singhania manages to stay surrounded by chocolate all day and just not eat all of it. Even right now, looking at her website, I started craving chocolate cupcakes. Goodbye, diet!

Surbhi learned baking from her mother and chocolate making from her dad and her love affair with baking and making chocolates started from a very young age. Surbhi combines her baking expertise with her ability to deeply understand people to run ChocoWishes and make every occasion a little happier.

In this interview, she emphasizes on the craft of baking and highlights some nuances of being in the business of baking and chocolate making. Excerpts:

What led you to start ChocoWishes and leave the corporate world?

I am a Business Management graduate, and I worked in the corporate sector for about two years with two multi-national companies. The work was excellent and I was interacting with prominent industry professionals such as the director of KPMG and all. I didn’t mind putting in extra efforts at work, but I always had this itch to start something on my own. That’s how I decided to not pursue a traditional MBA career path and go after my dream of creating something new.

Since you are from a business background, do you go with your passion for baking or do you go with the business mind when adding new products/features to the menu?

Mostly, I go with my passion for baking. I have been surrounded by chocolates ever since I was born because of my dad. But I also consider the business aspect of it, as at the end of the day I need to make money for my business to survive. I’ll say that it is a mix of both, but since I started my business because of my passion for baking, I can’t deny that my passion takes precedence over other things sometimes.

Tell us about the most loved delicacies among your customers.

Customers these days are open to trying new flavours and recipes and don’t stick to the conventionally favored desserts. People are well-traveled, and they’re willing to try unique blends and experiment with new combinations.

There are businesses where the craft is equally or more important than knowing how to run a business. What are some of the things that entrepreneurs must consider before starting out with such a business?

I think understanding the craft is very important because with so many startups coming up, your product can’t survive if it’s too generic. Understanding of the product and the genre is essential to get well-acquainted with the market and consumers. By understanding the market well, one can also predict the consumer behaviour and decide whether to launch a product or not or the time of launch, according to market changes.

So were you always a baker?

I learned to make chocolates from my dad and baking from my mom.

Did you think of turning your passion into a business while growing up?

I had never thought about it. I used to enjoy baking and started doing this part-time, while I was in college. I loved baking, making chocolates and more than anything else the joy of creating something. I had the conventional career path, that is I graduated in commerce, then went to MBA and took up a job with an MNC soon after that. Basically, I had never thought that this could be a full-fledged business and hadn’t really planned anything of that sort.

Now with so many other bakers coming in the market, tell us how do you distinguish yourself.

We call ourselves artisans rather than bakers because we put in a lot of research to hyper-personalize the products. Our offerings are not just baked goods but a completely personalized product assembled just for that particular customer. For example, when we work with a wedding-ensemble, everything from the prints that they want on the products to its packaging and delivering is decided according to customer’s preferences. Also, the quality of our products is one of the essential distinguishing factors from the rest of them.

Talking about packaging and presentation, can someone get away with a substandard product and a good presentation?

Well, that’s certainly a million-dollar question! This is something people are doing these days. They put in a lot of efforts into packaging and making it presentable and don’t pay attention to the actual product. But with increasing standard of living, per capita income, and people having explored gourmet food in foreign lands, they have become more particular about the products. People are experimenting with fusion and cross-overs and gourmet bakery products and are keen on getting a high-quality product. Basically, someone who compromises on product quality won’t go too far in the market.

You are also into corporate gifting. Tell us some of the factors that one must consider while pitching to corporates, irrespective of business.

Though the budget is a constraint for all the clients, corporates don’t mind shelling a few extra bucks for a very good quality product. When they send our products as a gift to someone, it doesn’t remain our product, it becomes their gift which reflects their organization and hence, they are very particular about everything. For example, I catered to one of the biggest names in the F&B industry. From branding to the product, everything was well-planned, and we made sure that they are satisfied with our product and service. So it’s essential to keep in mind your consumer’s preferences and their regard for specificity.

What sort of challenges did you face while starting out and how did you overcome them?

We are still in the starting out phase and evolving day by day. The most important challenge is maintaining profitability with such limited resources. It’s quite an adventure when deciding about how much to spend on production, R&D, marketing, logistics, etc. Optimizing the limited resources by prioritizing various business aspects and maintaining a good cash-flow is quite a challenge while starting out.

When you were in the corporate world, did you bake to de-stress?

I didn’t just bake, my de-stressing activities involved everything from reading about various new things about baking and chocolates and basically brainstorming about offering these new things at places where it is not available, basically thinking about the opportunities in the market.

Now that you have turned your passion into a business, has it taken away the love of doing things just for yourself?

Well, I can say that my work is completely satisfying and I am always excited about new prospects. I have to use my business knowledge as well as utilize my passion for baking. It might be not as exciting as it was when I used to do it for de-stressing and just for myself but it does really make me happy to do this day in and day out.

Let’s end this conversation with a cherry on the cake. If you had to choose between baking and traveling around the world, what would you choose?

I love both but just going around the world without pursuing my passion is not something I would do. I’d love to travel for ‘n’ number of times every year, but I love to do what I do currently and, therefore, will choose baking if given a choice.