Bail Petition Of Accused Juvenile In Kathua Rape-Murder Case Dismissed By Local Court

The counsel of the juvenile accused in the Kathua rape-murder case of an eight-year-old had filed a petition for bail, which had been dismissed by a local court on Tuesday. It was observed by Chief Judicial Magistrate Amarjeet Singh Langeh that the crime prima facie was grave and heinous, not juvenile.

He said that the depravity of the alleged crime and the subsequent public outrage cannot be ignored as the “scales of justice are hugely tilted against the [bail] application as of now”.

The eight-year-old was held captive in a temple, drugged, allegedly raped repeatedly and then strangled. A week after she had gone missing, she was found dead on January 17. It was allegedly the juvenile who lured the girl. He pretended to help her in finding her missing horses and took her to a secluded place and then took her to the temple.

The brutal rape and murder of the child had sparked nationwide protests, with people demanding death penalty for all the accused.

H/T: Scroll