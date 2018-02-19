BAFTA 2018 Red Carpet Saw A Feminist Group’s Protest And Stars Supporting Time’s Up Movement

The silent, subtle yet impactful protest against sexual violence demanding gender equality has been marking its presence at every event.

After Golden Globes 2018, where actors wore black in solidarity with the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, we saw the 71st British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards spark the activism flame at London’s Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018.

The movements were launched in the wake of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the industry.

Stars like Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie descended at BAFTA 2018 wearing black showing their support for the movement and convey the message that the protest will be on until we fully achieve equality. But it was not only the stars who protested.

A London based feminist group Sisters Uncut stole attention as they invaded the BAFTA red carpet wearing t-shirts that read ‘Time’s Up’. They entered chanting ‘Sisters, united, we’ll never be defeated’ and said were protesting against domestic violence and calling on the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Theresa May, to take impactful actions.

As reported by Dailymail UK, one of the protestors Ana Kaur said, “We are in solidarity with the Time’s Up campaign. We recognise that gender-based violence happens everywhere and that to disclose abuse requires support. As well as calling Time’s Up on individual perpetrators, we have to call Time’s Up on our government for failing to provide us with real options and support.“



Source: Dailymail UK The protesting women link arms and lie on the red carpet before they were ushered away by security.Source: Dailymail UK

The group explained their reason for storming the red carpet in a statement which is to protest Theresa May’s upcoming Domestic Violence and Abuse Bill, which as they say will ‘criminalise survivors while distracting from devastating funding cuts to domestic violence services nationwide’.

H/T: Dailymail UK