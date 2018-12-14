Badminton Stars Saina Nehwal Ties The Knot With Parupalli Kashyap

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal took her fans by surprise as she posted a photograph of her wedding with Parupalli Kashyap today.

Saina and Kashyap first met at the famed Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad, where they trained under the coach Pullela Gopichand, who had a major role in shaping the careers of both the players. While Saina, a former world number one, holds 23 titles under her belt, Parupalli is the only player to have reached the quarter-finals of an Olympics. He achieved the feat at the 2012 Olympics in London. Saina started dating Kashyap in 2007 after they began going on tours together but had delayed the marriage in order to focus on their careers.

Saina wrote on Twitter, “Best match of my life…#justmarried.”

We wish the newlyweds a lifetime of love and happiness.