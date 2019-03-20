‘Badhaai Ho’ Co-Writer Jyoti Kapoor On Her Name Being Dropped From Filmfare Awards

Jyoti Kapoor, who has credits as a writer for the film ‘Badhaai Ho’ along with writers Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava, has questioned the Filmfare awards for dropping her name in the nomination.

In an interview with Firstpost, Jyoti shared that she wrote and registered her story Hum Do Hamaare Chaar with The Screenwriters Association on March 24, 2015, whose premise was similar to Badhaai Ho before she was hired to develop the screenplay by Junglee Pictures.

“I was developing the screenplay of Hum Do Hamaare Chaar for almost a year with Junglee Pictures. Around January 2016, when Aman Gill, the Development Head at that time, moved to another studio, weird things started to happen. I was informed by the development team that when Ms Priti Shahani (Aman’s Boss at that time) approached director Amit Sharma to discuss the possibilities of making Hum Do Hamaare Chaar, he claimed that he had been developing a similar script with his writers.

What was odd was that as far as we knew, Amit was the prospective director all along, since Aman would often mention that he has been keeping Amit posted on the development of the script. I am not insinuating anything here, but the sequence of events seemed pretty odd at that time, for obvious reasons. Maybe this was all a big coincidence. One can never know! What I know for sure is that at that point of time, mine was the first registered story (out of the three writers credited for the story) on this subject.”

Explaining the response that Jyoti received from Junglee Pictures on her objection, she shared, “I met Priti (and team), who apologised to me and without mincing words, agreed that whatever happened, shouldn’t have happened. But since Amit would anyway go and make the ‘said’ film with some other studio, if not Junglee, the studio is bringing him on board for directing the film. I requested Priti to at least make sure that I get the (joint) story credit for the film since the screenplay was clearly being developed with other writers. Priti told me that she had already discussed this possibility with Amit and that he had refused to give me any credit whatsoever and that she had no choice. Now that’s what broke my heart. Because what was happening here was unethical at so many levels.”

“After I protested over email, I was immediately sent a termination notice (for two films that I was writing for Junglee) and asked to return all the money that I had been paid on the approved work so far.”

Eventually, Jyoti signed the termination agreement with Junglee with a clause that ensured she would get story credits. However, the team allegedly asked award forums to not include Jyoti’s name in any writing nominations that Badhaai Ho receives.

After the Filmfare Awards were held this year, Jyoti woke up to many congratulatory messages as she along with other story writers were nominated for Badhaai Ho’s ‘Best Original Story.’ But later she found out her name was “unceremoniously removed, without any explanation whatsoever.”

Thereafter, she shared the same on Facebook. “Ever since I wrote a Facebook post about the same, I have been receiving emails from various award forums, which have told me that they were categorically asked to remove my name from the nominations by the Junglee Team despite a legit credit in the released film.”

Jyoti has now approached The Screenwriters Association and is contemplating legal action.

H/T: The Firstpost