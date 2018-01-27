BadaBehtarHai: Jasjyot Singh Hans Paints Plus-Sized Women In ‘Un-Womanly’ Ways

Born in Delhi and now based in Baltimore, illustrations of 28-year-old Jasjyot Singh Hans are trying to bring about a change in society.

The Sikh artist is an autobiographical comic, sketching and painting about body image issues, bullying, and homosexuality. His illustrations are one of their kind and everyone from the fashion magazines Vogue, Grazia, Elle, and Marie Clare to Sabyasachi and Manish Arora to Google and Samsung are his clients. Through his work, the artist also speaks about a boy’s encounter with a world of toxic masculinity, sexuality and his troubled relationship with his father with familiarity, poignancy, and humour.

These illustrations made him the proud owner of the silver MoCCA Award of Excellence 2017 from the Society of Illustrators in New York. Another highlight in his work is the big women, as he calls it. Hans tags them with #BadaBehtarHai and #BigIsBeautiful on Instagram. The women in his illustrations are usually plus-size, who do not follow the so-called feminine norms. She stands and sits the way she likes, even if it is un-womanly.

In an article in The Quint, the young artist talks about ideas that inspire him to make these illustrations, showcasing freedom of expression and sexuality, and celebrating imperfection. Hans says, “During school holidays, we would go to the NGMA at India Gate to draw. That is where I felt I found some of my biggest influences, that would influence my work more than I could recognise.” Ahmedabad was actually the place where he discovered himself and his talent. But India did not seem the right platform to showcase it. So, he moved to Baltimore.

“During my time at Maryland Institute College of Art, I would go to local gay bars and just sit in a corner and stare at people. It felt like such a new and liberating environment, but I was always the outsider. Eventually, I found a strong sense of community here, and that made me more confident in my voice as an artist,” says Hans.

Talking about the idea behind the #BadaBehtarHai series, he said that he was always big and faced body image issues. “I wasn’t comfortable with my body, and I knew that I needed to love myself a bit more. So the women I drew became an extension of this thought, and that gave me power. They move about with confidence with or without clothes, aren’t afraid to express what they’re feeling and are in complete control of their mind and body. They are big, bold and gorgeous, and they don’t subscribe to normative ideas of beauty,” he says.

Hams believes that everyone has the right to express any emotion they feel. With this belief, he illustrates such women who are usually sad, angry or rebellious. He says, it is his way of reminding people of the rights of women and that they are beautiful, even if they are oversized.

H/T: The Quint