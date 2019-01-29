Bachendri Pal, The First Indian Woman To Climb Mount Everest, Conferred With Padma Bhushan

Legendary mountaineer Bachendri Pal became the first Indian woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest in 1984, and on the eve of 70th Republic Day, when the government announces names of Padma awardees, she was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award for ‘distinguished service of a high order.”

Pal was only 12 when she first tried mountaineering for a height of 13,123 feet with her school friends. She was born in a rural working-class family where her father worked as a grocery shopper and they faced many financial issues. However, Pal became the first woman to be graduated in her village and she completed her Bachelor degree and Masters Degree in Sanskrit from D.A.V. Post Graduate College, Dehradun, followed by B. Ed, but eventually, she decided to take mountaineer as a professional career. The journey of being a mountaineer was never easy for her as she faced strict opposition from her family members but Pal followed her heart.

She broke the barrier of stereotyping and dared to do something even men did not – to climb the Mount Everest, the highest mountain peak in the whole world. Before Pal was selected in the expedition to the Mount Everest, she was employed as a mountaineering instructor at National Adventure Foundation (NAF). Consequently, she was selected for India’s fourth expedition called Everest ’84 in 1984 to climb the Mount Everest that had a team of people comprising of 6 women and 11 men. Out of the 6 women, she became the only one to continue the climb and reached the summit on May 23, 1984.

After receiving the Padma Bhushan, Pal said, “I was really shocked. It was a surprise for me as well, and I would like to thank the Modi government. I haven’t ever applied for any award [and] I would like to dedicate this award to my parents.”

Previously Pal has also been honored with the Padma Shri in 1994 and the Arjuna Award in 1986.

In her first expedition, Pal was hit by an avalanche due to which she got buried under a block of ice and thought she would die. However, recalling the incident, she said, “I asked myself what could possibly be worse than death. I was scared but didn’t tell anyone. The decision to continue changed my life. The mountains have taught me qualities like humanity, patience, and selflessness, which are essential, not just for mountaineers but for every human being. When it comes to learning, there is no better classroom.”

