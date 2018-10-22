Baby Halder Shares How She Rose Above The Horrors Of Her Childhood And Became A Bestselling Author

“Writing gave me the identity I never had. It is my life,” says Baby Halder, as she shares her journey from being a domestic help to a bestselling writer.

Abandoned by her mother at the age of four, Halder had a childhood which was nothing short of a nightmare. Growing up with her stepmother and an abusive father, she faced the kind of horrors at a tender age that we can’t even fathom. She was forced to drop out of the school when she was in Class 6 and was forcefully married.

“I remember the house being full of guests one day. I was taken away from my friends while I was playing with them, forced to wear a saree and made to sit in a mandap with an older man I had never seen before. I kept thinking it was a pooja until I was asked to accompany him home,” she recollects the ominous day in an interaction with The Better India.

At the tender age of 12, she was married off to a man who was 14 years her senior and a cruel sadist. At an age when her peers were busy studying or playing, Halder mothered her first child. The abuse that started at the hands of her cruel husband from their first night continued for years to follow, till the day Halder decided that she had had enough and escaped the house with her three children in 1999 and somehow reached Delhi where she started working as a housemaid and ended up at the house of professor Prabodh Kumar in Gurugram.

A retired anthropology professor and the grandson of noted Hindi writer Munshi Premchand, Kumar detected the love for books and an urge to narrate her story in Halder after spotting her looking at his books longingly on several occasions.

He thus started encouraging her to read and this is when Halder got to read Amar Meyebela (My Girlhood) which changed her life. “Reading Amar Meyebela felt like I was reading my own story aloud,” she shares.

Once as he was leaving on a personal trip, Kumar handed her a blank book and a pen and asked her to write. The instant she decided to pursue the same, repressed memories from her past began flowing on the paper and by the time Kumar returned, she had already completed 100 pages of her book.

The book had it all, the jarring horrors of her childhood, the painful first night, the labour pains she suffered at 13, and the scars that told the story of domestic abuse that she was a silent victim of.

Kumar was left speechless when he read the manuscript of her autobiography Aalo Aandhari (Light and Darkness) and when he showed it to other literary enthusiasts, the reaction was almost similar as they compared it to The Diary of Anne Frank.

The book was launched in 2002 and opened to a great response. However, the book took everyone by the storm after it was translated to English by feminist Urvashi Butalia in 2006. The book became an instant bestseller after that. It was hailed by The New York Times as India’s Angela’s Ashes. To date, the book has been translated into 21 local and 13 foreign languages.

After becoming financially independent, Halder moved to Kolkata where she now lives with her children, Subodh, Tapas, and Piya.

