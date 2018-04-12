Babita Kumari Secures Silver While Kiran Wrestles For Bronze At CWG18

Very first day of wrestling at Commonwealth Games 2018, and wrestlers Rahul Aware, Babita Kumari and Kiran Bishnoi have opened India’s account in!

Babita Kumari secured a silver medal in the 53 kg category after losing to Canada’s Diana Weicker, and Kiran Bishnoi bagged a bronze medal in the 76 kg category with a 10-0 win over Katouskia Pariadhaven of Mauritius. Babita, who had claimed silver in the 2010 edition before a gold in Glasgow, failed to break through her rival’s defences, going down by 2-5 in the contest. But it is her medal that has opened India’s account in the wrestling competition of the Games, this year.

Contributing to Indian contingent’s win, Rahul Aware won gold in the 57 kg category after beating Canada’s Steven Takahashi 15-7.

Diana and Babita played out a tough first round with the former winning it 1-0. In the next round, Babita tried her best to attack Weicker’s legs, but didn’t find much success. Finally, Weicker won the round 4-2, leaving her to win the bout 5-2.

“I think my weakness today was my attack, I should have been more aggressive but I gave my 100 percent. I am satisfied with the intensity I put in but obviously I could not get the result I wanted. I regret that I came close to getting a gold but could not. I had a bit of a problem in my knees too but injuries are a part of wrestler’s career.” Quint reported Babita Kumari’s post match statement.

She had started her campaign by defeating Bose Samuel of Nigeria in her opening bout, and shook off a strong start by a 3-1 win. Even more dominant in her next bout, Babita defeated Sri Lanka’s Deepika Dilhani by fall early in the first period. And was too good for Carissa Holland of Australia as well, clinching another victory by fall to enter the final.

Kiran, who fought for the bronze medal against Katouskia Pariadhaven in the repechage round, lost in the semi-finals of the women’s 76 kg competition. She seemed to be no match for Blessing Onyebuchi of Nigeria, conceding a 0-10 deficit in the first round itself to lose by technical superiority, but returned taking a 4-1 lead in the first round and moved on to scoring seven consecutive points in the second to wrap up the victory.

H/T Link: The Quint