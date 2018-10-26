‘Baazaar’ Is Predictable, Forgettable, And Dares To Waste The Talent Of Radhika Apte

Bollywood churns out several hundred films every year. Some of them are good, and some of them are bad, but some are just so startlingly average and forgettable that they don’t even register. Baazaar is one such film.

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh, and debutant Rohan Mehra, Baazaar is the most predictable story about the rise and fall of a small-town boy in the city of dreams. The first half establishes the life story of Rizwan Ahmad (Rohan), whose father values respect more than money and is against the idea of him moving to Mumbai. He’s tired of being a small-time stockbroker in Allahabad, so he does the blandest rebellion and leaves home after his sister tells him that you can book tickets on Paytm.

He’s obsessed with billionaire Shakun Kothari (Saif), who is the shark in the business, ready to sell anyone or anything for money. Even if I tell you exactly how Rizwan impresses Shakun and becomes part of his inner circle, only to be thrown out and blindsided in the next hour, it won’t be a spoiler. That’s because director Gauravv K Chawla doesn’t care about keeping you engaged because he’s convinced he’s making the Indian The Wolf of Wall Street and that should be enough.

There are scenes that are meant to make you feel like Rizwan has what it takes to go from rookie to shark, but they are plain hackneyed. Rohan tries but fails, partly because the script fails him and partly because he has very little presence on screen. The scenes that are meant to depict how ruthless yet smooth Shakun is pop here and there, but only because Saif is a master at playing characters with a broken moral compass.

Radhika and Chitrangada are definitely given the short end of the stick here. Chitrangada plays Shakun’s wife, aware of all his misdeeds and issues, but playing along helplessly while taunting him ever so often. If she has a life beyond her husband, we never see it. Radhika plays Rohan’s colleague-turned-love interest. She’s supposed to be a grey character too, but her intentions and internal dialogue are never explored. We’re only meant to gather that she’s not exactly who she seems because she’s often seen smoking on screen, which is the pinnacle of lazy writing. She lights up the screen every time she’s on it, but after a while, she’s just wasted here.

Characters frequently break the fourth wall to tell the audience what is going on and explain the stock market jargon. But that ends up making it seem like the film is supposed to be a guide for kids on either the stock market or on how to not be a “small-town charity case”. Everything about the world these characters inhabit is oversimplified to such an extent that it feels juvenile, an insult to the audience’s intelligence. There are also too many unnecessary songs that make an already boring film too long.

For a film about the lines one is willing or not willing to cross to become the biggest player, the biggest problem with it was that the stakes never felt high enough. Everything happens too quickly and too easily so that none of it matters, and ultimately, neither does the film.