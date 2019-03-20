Baahubali Makers To Adapt Manu Pillai’s ‘The Ivory Throne: Chronicles of The House of Travancore’

Arka Mediaworks, which earlier produced the Baahubali franchise, has acquired the audio-visual rights of Pune-born author Manu S Pillai’s book, The Ivory Throne: Chronicles of the House of Travancore to be adapted for the screen.

The award-winning novel set in 19th century Kerala chronicles the life of Sethu Lakshmi Bayi who was the last Maharani of the House of Travancore. Pillai’s book was a remarkable work that combined history and anecdote to present a picture of how Kerala’s society changed over three centuries.

With the audio-visual rights optioned by Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda, he shared how the narrative will be captivating for the audiences. “He tells a compelling and unique narrative of an Indian princely state that has rarely been explored or seen on screen before. The stories, culture, and traditions from a bygone era can be captivating and engaging to audiences, both in India and abroad.”

Sharing his sentiments about the new development, the writer said, “I am delighted that Arka has optioned The Ivory Throne, and will summon their phenomenal expertise and creative abilities to try and bring alive this remarkable tale of power and princely politics on screen. Sethu Lakshmi Bayi, the protagonist of the book, was one of India’s most remarkable queens, with a life story that is truly gripping – it is most exciting to visualize her tale on screen, and I look forward keenly to the day this happens.”

