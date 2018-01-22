B-Town Ladies Were In Love With Voluminous Gowns With Ruffles And Feathers At Filmfare Awards

Statements gowns were the pick for most of the B-Town ladies at the 63rd Filmfare Awards and everybody was decked from head-to-toe, looking gorgeous.

While some ladies chose to add drama to their look with bold colours, like Kajol, who wore a marsala-coloured Manish Malhotra gown, a few others were seen to be in love with tulle ruffle gowns. And, the tulle ruffle trend is truly perfect for cocktail gowns, approved by celebrity stylist Ami Patel.

Looking like a princess, Alia Bhatt wore a lovely mauve-hued tulle gown from Monsoori which was detailed with a voluminous ruffle and a plunging neckline.

Athiya Shetty chose to wear a Tarek Sinno soft pastel spangled bodycon gown with tulle ruffle details around the sleeves.

Dia Mirza was a perfect vision in Shantanu & Nikhil’s cocktail ready voluminous gown.

Jannat fame actress Sonal Chauhan added drama to her sleek look with feathers around her sleeves.