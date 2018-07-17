B-Town Ladies Share Their Most-Used Emojis On World Emoji Day

It’s 2018 and yes, in the technology and gadgets-driven world, we now also celebrate World Emoji Day. My first question is, “What would we do without emojis?” They help us express ourselves better and they help us out in awkward situations.

Not only in casual conversation but emojis also contribute in representing inclusivity of beauty, race, and gender. We have come a long way from just white emojis to brown to black. Today, on the occasion of World Emoji Day, Apple has announced the inclusion of more diverse emojis.

“The new emoji designs, created based on approved characters in Unicode 11.0, include even more hair options to better represent people with red hair, gray hair and curly hair, a new emoji for bald people, and new smiley faces that bring more expression to Messages with a cold face, party face, pleading face and a face with hearts,” announced Apple.

Emojis are quite important, clearly. Our B-Town ladies have a few of their favourites too. Let’s take a look at them.

Deepika Padukone

The elegant lady’s favourite emoji and most used emoji is the Poop emoji.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

“I usually use the ‘crazy-eyed’ emojis in my conversation. Whenever I am upset, I would often use the red-faced one or the rolling eyes emoji,” Shilpa told Hindustan Times.

Taapsee Pannu

For Taapsee it’s the monkey closing its eyes and the one with the straight face when she is angry.

Juhi Chawla

“My most favourite and most used is the smiley which represents an angel. I also use a lot of the ‘star’ one. When I am annoyed, I end up using that purple devil,” shares actor Juhi Chawla.

Which one is your favourite?