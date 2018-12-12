B. Kalaiarasi Becomes The First Pink Autorickshaw Driver In Chennai

Forty-two-year-old B. Kalaiarasi has become the first pink auto rickshaw driver in Chennai.

B.Her life became a struggle after her husband, a police inspector with the armed reserve, became unwell and her son also couldn’t help her run the household. To empower women The Rotary International District 3232 Anns Forum convenor Nallammai Ramanathan came up with the concept of pink autorickshaws.

Kalaiarasi became the first woman to receive the vehicle in Chennai. These autorickshaws are specifically driven by the wives of policemen and male passengers cannot travel in the vehicle unless they are accompanied by a woman.

Talking to The Hindu, Kalaiarasi shared, “My husband developed back problems after a road accident. He is under treatment. My son Ramkumar, a graduate, is often at home to take care of him.”

The autorickshaws are fitted with GPS and electronic meters and they can be found across the city, especially near metro stations and bus stands. This initiative is certainly a stepping stone to make the lives of such women better.

H/T: The Hindu