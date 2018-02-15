B Anusha Dodged Child Marriage And Made It To U-19 Rugby Team

What a matter of pity it is for a society where a girl is told to get married at the young age of 15 and she consents to it since she considers it ‘normal’. Such is the story of B Anusha but her case was fortunate enough to catch the attention of the police department and child rights activists who took immediate action and stopped the child marriage.

Life certainly had a different plan for Anusha as one year after that fateful incident she had been selected to play for India’s U-19 Rugby team.

Hailing from Kandkuru village of Nalgonda, Anusha along with her brother was brought to Hyderabad by her mother after her father abandoned them. Anusha’s mother who works as a security guard had made up her mind to get her married as soon as she finished class 10 and she consented to it. But fortunately, she caught Balala Hakkula Sanghams’ attention who successfully managed to counsel her mother against it. “I didn’t object to the marriage, I felt that it was the right thing to do for my family,” she said in an interaction with The News Minute.

“I don’t know who tipped them off. But had they not stopped the wedding, I would have never dreamt of playing sports on a national level,” said Anusha while discussing the cancelation of her wedding and making it to the rugby team.

Her coach B Raghava Reddy is the physical education director of Zilla Parishad High School, Saroornagar and has played a big role in pushing Anusha towards her best. Anusha says, “Whatever I have achieved so far is because of sir. He constantly encourages me.”

Anusha has always had a bent towards sports like cricket and rugby, and her mother is now determined to help her follow her passion. She has been an avid cricket player and also represented Telangana in cricket in the past. She was recently felicitated by the Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat for her achievements. She has resumed her studies and is determined to make a big name in sports now.

Each time a girl gets pulled out of the mire of social evils, it’s a win for us and we hope that more parents support their girls towards the realisation of their dreams just like Anusha’s mother is doing now.

H/T: Your Story, The News Minute