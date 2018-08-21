Ayyappa College Hostel Girls Share That Their Neighbours Scared Them More Than The Kerala Floods

Adversities can sometimes unleash the dark side of humanity. The girls stranded in the Sree Ayyappa College Women’s Hostel during the Kerala flood got a first hand experience of the same.

After finally getting rescued from the hostel, Aditya, Vaishnavi and Parvathi recently shared the horrors story with The News Minute. While you expect to hear fearful stories of flood, the girls have something worse to share.

“We were 31 women in the hostel located at Eramallikkara, Thiruvanvandoor – 29 students of the college, a matron and a cook – both of whom were aged. Flood waters came to the hostel four days ago. We heard a warning before that, that the Pampa dam was opened and everyone should move out,” Aditya begins.

By the next day, the ground floor of the hostel was completely flooded, the water had entered the kitchen and thus all the food and water were ruined and the toilets were clogged. The girls could see that a relief camp was set up at the college and around 600 people in the area were housed there. But there was no way for the girls to go to the camp as they didn’t know how to swim. Thus they had no option but to wait at the terrace, hoping that some help would come.

This is when the people staying in the camp turned hostile. They would tell them, “It’s ok, you are safe,” when the girls called for help. They gradually realised that the people at the camp had taken a dislike to the girls for some strange reason.

Vaishnavi says, “We can only make guesses why these people, whom we have known before and were always good to us, have suddenly turned against us.” Their contempt got even more pronounced when the girls began shouting for helicopters when they passed them.

“We had read that victims were supposed to shout or show something that would get the attention of the helicopters, otherwise they wouldn’t see us trapped here,” Aditya explains. Thus the girls waved their shawls and kept shouting.

This is when they were repudiated by a man from the camp who said, “Stop shouting. If you shout, they would ignore the rest of us.” When the girls refused to listen to them the men from the camp started abusing them.

“We think they didn’t want the helicopters to come to us because one, they feared these large machines that would hit some part of their houses and bring damage. Two, we guess they were afraid we were going to snatch their share of the food. Three, our phones still had charge while theirs were mostly off by then. So we were the only way of contact to the outside world,” shares Aditya.

While no help came for a long time, the girls realised that their neighbours were blocking the help from reaching them. They were furnishing false information that the girls at the hostel were safe. To make it worse, even the college principal and their teachers listened to the townsfolk and refused to believe their own students.

Vaishnavi says, “That’s when we figured it out. Whatever messages go out, they first check with the local authorities and our ward member would tell we are safe, there was no need for rescue ops.”

They neighbours also spread the rumor that the girls refused to go on the boats and helicopters that had come to rescue them. The things just kept getting worse and after a while, a few men at the camp went to the lengths of began flashing the girls and making vulgar gestures.

The girls never received the food packets that were dropped at the camp in the college. Aditya explains, “They wouldn’t pass the medicine, and there was a cancer patient among us.”

When the girls finally received a food packet on Saturday morning, it agitated their neighbours. “It’s all about the food. They would say we are eating their food. The moment food packets were dropped at the camp, they would all fight for it,” says Vaishnavi.

The girls then decided to prepare coloured charts and towels and wrote messages like SOS to catch helicopters’ attention. It worked and finally Colonel Prashant, a Garuda commando of Indian Air Force, made his way to the girls.

“As soon as he came, ward member Renjith ran in from somewhere and asked him why the copter came here. He said it would damage their buildings. The Colonel asked him, so shouldn’t we save the girls. There was an argument. And we told the Colonel about all the abuse we have been facing, including the flashing. The colonel told us that they would come back an hour later after filling the fuel needed to transport us,” Aditya shares.

That one hour became a true nightmare for these girls. Four neighbourhood women – Parvathy, Gisha (Manju), Anu and Salitha – came up the hostel and attacked the girls. “When they saw I was taking a video they slapped me and I have a swelling in my neck,” shares Parvathi.

True to his words, the commando returned an hour later, and they started rescuing the girls one by one. But it started pouring after 13 girls were airlifted and thus the operation could not be continued. while the commando promised to return at 6 the next morning, the girls were not ready to wait after all that had transpired in the span of just an hour.

Parvathi shares, “But the girls were afraid to stay till then, not fearing the floods, but the people around them. They would kill them. The girls – 15 of them – made suicide threats, that they would jump into the waters below if they were not rescued. So finally through ropes and boats and other vehicles they were taken to a rescue camp in Chengannur.”

The girls shared that there were just a handful of people who helped them through the nightmare, the old peon of the college Aneesh being one of them. The old matron and the cook were the other two people who showed compassion towards the girls.

Ward member Renjith in a conversation with IAC cadet Ambarish accepted that whatever happened was not right but also attempted to give an explanation in behalf of the people who misconducted. He said, “They are all poor villagers here going through a tough time. If you come here, you would understand the situation. We are all afraid. When the helicopter came we became afraid. It had broken down one of the houses completely.”

The case has now been taken up by the Kerala Women’s Commission.

H/T: The News Minute