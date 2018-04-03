Aysha Tanya Shares A Bite Of History, Politics, And Feminism In Her Food Journal

Food – a common topic of building communication that very rarely goes beyond the words scrumptious, delicious, tasty, and it’s safe to say that its other readings are often overlooked. When Aysha Tanya and Anisha Rachel Oommen decided to start their food journal, they made sure to cumulate its cultural implications, as well.

Aysha and Anisha, who met while working at a food media company in Bengaluru, are founders of the Bengaluru-based The Goya Media, which is divided into three parts – The Goya Journal that curates food stories through the window of sociology, politics, culture, identity, and power, The Tamarind Trail, which is a food-travelogue documenting hyperlocal cuisine and related experiences, and The Malabar Tearoom, where Aysha and her mother blog delicious recipes from the Malabar Coast.

The girls are currently successful long-distant partners working from Bengaluru and Mumbai respectively.

In a chat wish Aysha on a pleasant March afternoon, we discovered how food has been a binding agent in her personal relationships, a staircase for women’s empowerment, and learning history, and more.

We know Anisha and you bonded over the unstoppable conversation over food. But, we want to know if and how food nurtures your friendship?

We spend a lot of time cooking together in the kitchen, and taking a break during the working day to cook a quick, simple lunch is something we feel strongly about. Working together in the kitchen helps us to build synergy as a team. We knew we were on the right track when we recently cooked dinner together in pitch darkness (the lights were out because we were in the middle of a crazy storm!) and we managed to put together something that was delicious without killing each other, or accidentally cutting our fingers off!

The Goya girls travel across the country in search of an interesting food story. In the journey so far, which has been the most fascinating culture that you have explored?

First things first, I think every culture is very rich and fascinating and it completely depends on a person what to admire.

Coming back to the question, I would say I am still exploring my community – the Mappila community. It fascinates me so much. The influencers, the different ways of cooking, traditional clothes and jewelry – I am yet to learn so much about this community. Just the other day, I was talking to a lady who is a cookbook author and she told me about a dish I never knew of.

Moving ahead, please read us a history lesson you have learned through food?

The Syrian Christians of Kerala celebrate Maundy Thursday, observed on a Thursday before Easter, which is the breaking of bread to symbolise the last supper of Christ. This is celebrated with Indri Appams, Kalathappam, and Pesaha Paal. The celebration involves the ritual of baking Pesaha appam which basically is the Passover bread. The same ritual has a striking resemblance to the Jewish Passover Seder that is celebrated in the memory of the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt, after 400 years of slavery under the Pharaohs.

That is an enlightening history lesson! But talking about the present scenario, do you think politicians and diplomats can make food a part of their agenda to promote unity and peace in India?

You know, the food is an element that actually already binds people. Remember how back in school what united us all was the diverse tiffin boxes? Even when we talk to the travellers, the first thing that attracts and opens the window of conversation is food. People might not understand the language but everybody surely understands good food. I am not sure if it can be used politically but I am sure that it should not be used as a dividing factor.

I think it’s simplistic and naive to assume that food alone can resolve conflicts, but I think it can definitely start a dialogue, and that’s the beginning of the road to peace. Recently, we read an article on BBC about the Rajasthan Nutrition Project (RNP), executed by charities Freedom from Hunger India Trust and Grameen Foundation, working to help tribal women out of food insecurity. They used a simple strategy – to encourage families to eat their meals together, instead of the women eating after the men. At the end of the two-year campaign, very interestingly, they observed some positive changes.

How would you navigate women’s empowerment movement through food?

From women “traditioned” to use their cooking skills only in their house kitchens to having witnessed a rising number of women chefs in the corporates, digital media, and other platforms is a great woman empowering movement itself. This said and done, I do think we still need to have more women in the spotlight.

Tell us about one of the tales from your food travel diaries.

Before I narrate one, let me tell you I am not so fond of travelling. Ok, so we recently went to Delhi and toured around the delicious gallis of Old Delhi with Delhi Food Walks. The four-hour long walk had us taste the diverse dishes from Chole Kulche to Biryani to Daulat Ki Chaat. The wonderful sweet dish Daulat Ki Chaat, which is only made in the winters, was my favourite.



And, what was the most amazing experience from a local neighborhood?

Although I’m a reluctant traveller, I like that I get to meet new people and sample new foods. Doing 1000 Kitchens is a wonderful hyperlocal experiment. It takes us into people’s homes and gives us a taste of what home cooking in another community or place is like. We recently did one in Mumbai, where we visited Kurush (who is a historian) and Rhea (a food blogger) Dalal in their home, where they whipped up a lovely breakfast for us.

So, Aysha, do you think by preserving traditional recipes, food can help to preserve history and origin of tribes? And, how do you think we can pursue it?

Oh, definitely. With time, we are slowly losing touch with the traditional recipes and even techniques. We need to preserve that. We can start with making people aware of these recipes by initiating conversations. Experts from the field can explore the traditional dishes, their origin, and simplify the steps to the recipe in a cookbook.

A lot of times, we lose connection with traditional cooking culture because of the difficulties involved in executing the older ways of cooking. There is a need to simplify them by modernising the techniques and taste without losing its essence.

For example, we make a dish with ground rice called Kalathappam. In my grandmother’s generation, it was made on a wood-fired stove, with coal placed on top of the dish so that heat is transmitted from both the top and the bottom. We now make the same thing in an oven. It lacks the smokiness that cooking on a wood-fired stove lends, but is convenient and still tastes wonderful.

Another beautiful part of the Goya media – The Malabar Tearoom where you and your mother curate recipes. What have you both discovered about each other by working together?

It is an amazing feeling to work with my mother.

I don’t know about my mother but I have definitely realised that I am bossy! Speaking for my mom – Kathija Hashim, she has learned to be precise about the measurements of ingredients to be put in the dish. You know how earlier the older generation never used the concept of measurements. So, this has changed for her. Besides, she is really happy to receive pictures and feedbacks from people who have tried the recipes. This makes her really proud.

Tell us more. What is the daily experience of working with her like?

So, we work on the blog post when I go to Kerala which happens once in a month. We sit, we talk, we discuss, and come up with ideas for the recipes to shoot on the blog. One thing we fight about is light. I like to turn them off because that works well for the photographs but she hates that.

Before we sign off, which is one food legacy that you wish to take forward from your mother?

It would have to be my mother’s exceptional skill at being resourceful and innovative. She has a habit of making everything from the scratch, and with the small town in Kerala where we have lived, it’s difficult to find all the required ingredients. She has never let this come in her way and continued to be the innovative, imaginative, and amazing cook.