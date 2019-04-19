Aware Of Bollywood’s Hypocrisy, Neena Gupta Had Advised Masaba To Seek A Career Abroad

Bollywood has been churning some pretty off-beat concepts in its films, a fresh example of which is Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta starrer Badhaai Ho. In the film, Neena plays the character of two grown-up sons’ mother, who gets pregnant in her middle age. Much appreciated by the audience, the film went on to earn over Rs. 221 crore globally.

Apart from its unique concept, the film was lauded for the performances, especially Neena Gupta’s, who is experiencing ‘fandom’ post the success of the film. Unmarried and a single mother, Neena has been challenging the stereotypes long before films like Badhai Ho with their unique storylines. But despite being a symbol of inspiration for many women, Neena feels that she was selfish for not giving her daughter, Masaba, a conventional upbringing.

“Very much. All the time. I feel it was a very selfish act on my part. Some of my friends told me it won’t be fair on part of the child, but who listens at that age, people are blind. I also feel sad because she was lonely. I wish I had another child but circumstances weren’t like that,” she said.

Having herself faced the vices of the film industry, Neena had discouraged her daughter from acting in Bollywood which relies on unrealistic beauty standards.

“I told her ‘If you want to be an actor, then you go abroad. The way you look, the way your body is, you will get very few roles in the Indian milieu, even if you become a good actor. You will never become a heroine, you will never become Hema Malini, you will never become an Alia Bhatt.”

H/T: Hindustan Times