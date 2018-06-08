Award- Winning Documentary ‘A Suitable Girl’ Explores Institution Of Marriage Through Lives Of Three Women

The institution of arranged marriage is still trusted and preferred over love marriage in the majority of India. Along with arranged marriages, or simply marriages for that matter, come the said and unsaid pressures and responsibilities. Especially for women.

The documentary ‘A Suitable Girl’ explores this institution of marriage through the lives of three urban women. It is shot over four years and documents the negotiations and compromises three modern-day urban women —Ritu, Dipti, and Amrita, who are in their 20s—make with the social expectations out of their marriages and futures.

Dipti in the movie wishes to be married soon and the movie covers her journey of pain and disappointment through the process of finding and meeting Kartik, whom she eventually marries. Ritu belongs to an upper-middle-class family, struggling with the extended family pestering Ritu’s parents for getting her married and also blaming her parents for not looking “hard enough” for a groom. For Seema, Ritu’s mother, who is an “alliance consultant” aka a matchmaker, this is a doubly hurtful taunt that implies that not only is she ignoring her duties as a good parent but is also failing her profession.

All the three women in the documentary are representative of the contemporary working Indian women who have a promising career, which they want to keep and yet see the need to marry and “settle down”.

A Suitable Girl / Official Clip / “Matchmaking” Ritu, an educated and ambitious young women, introduces us to her mother, Seema, a professional matchmaker. Ritu describes the expectations of young men and women when it comes time to find a spouse, and how they conflict with her own goals and ideals.

The documentary, shot over four years, won the Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award In the Tribeca Film Festival, 2017, and was nominated for a Jury Award.

