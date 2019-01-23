Avon Apologises After Being Called Out By Jameela Jamil For Shaming Women

Actor and body-positivity activist Jameela Jamil pulled up Avon products on Saturday for “shaming women” with marketing materials that say dimples are not “cute” on their thighs.

Posting a picture on Twitter from a company brochure advertising a product that claims to combat cellulite, the ad featured a photo of a woman, below which the quote read “dimples are cute on your face (not on your thighs.)”

Jamil, who has been an outspoken advocate for body positivity, urged Avon to stop encouraging its customers to “fix” their bodies and tweeted to them, saying, “Stop shaming women about age, gravity, and cellulite. They’re inevitable, completely normal things. To make us fear them and try to ‘fix’ them, is to literally set us up for failure.”

Jameela Jamil on Twitter And yet EVERYONE has dimples on their thighs, I do, you do, and the CLOWNS at @Avon_UK certainly do. Stop shaming women about age, gravity and cellulite. They’re inevitable, completely normal things. To make us fear them and try to “fix”them, is to literally set us up for failure

In response to this, the company told HuffPost that the ad appeared in a brochure for North American customers and the official Twitter account of Avon for its USA operation responded to Jamil saying that the ad “was intended to be light-hearted and fun… but we realise we missed the mark.”

Avon on Twitter @jameelajamil Hi Jameela, we intended this to be light hearted and fun, but we realize we missed the mark. We’ve removed this messaging from all marketing materials. We support our community in loving their bodies and feeling confident in their own skin.

Avon on Twitter We hear you and we apologize. We messed up on our Smooth Moves Naked Proof messaging. We want to let you know that we are working diligently to remove this messaging from our marketing materials moving forward. We’re on it. We love our community of women.

Speaking to HuffPost, Avon also added, “At Avon, we want to celebrate women and their power. We are working diligently to remove this messaging from our marketing.”

To promote products that she finds damaging to women, Jamil has been calling out various companies and celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Cardi B. Previously in an essay for the BBC, Jamil said she wanted airbrushing and photoshop to become illegal.

“It is anti-feminist. It is ageist. It is fatphobic. It looks weird. It looks wrong. It’s robbing you of your time, money, comfort, integrity and self-worth,” wrote Jamil.

