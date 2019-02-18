Avantika Mathur On Impacting Women’s Empowerment Through Her Surrealist Artwork

As artist Avantika Mathur juggles between mediums, she constantly seeks freedom and revolution through her eccentric artwork. Like she says, “Art is a means of expression. The choices I make to convey these expressions are steeped in traditions, yet vulnerable to be influenced by contemporary ideas and ideals.”

“I have always found art to be extremely therapeutic. It is a mode of letting out all my anguish and emotions. I have always thought of art as synonymous to freedom,” Avantika shares.

She adds, “It all started with the sense of release that I started getting as I worked on the canvas. Then I started doing graffiti and it gave me even more freedom. By then I was like “I am so tired of my canvas.” I just wanted to break free. The canvas wasn’t enough, the sketchbook wasn’t enough.”

The same feeling led Avantika to explore and experiment with her mediums and she stumbled upon serendipity with her tryst with body painting.

The beauty of body painting for Avantika lies in the fact that it helps her go through and create more of an interactive artistic experience as well as expression. She explains, “It’s not like drawing on a canvas. When I am working on these models their personalities also get assimilated into the artwork. It is like a two-way relationship. That’s the beauty of body painting and it is really addictive.”

“Also, while pursuing body painting, I am not working just with the models. I have been collaborating with a lot of photographers as well. If you think about it, body paint is rather transient, it is going to last only for a while and photographs help us capture it,” she adds.

There is a lot that goes into the process of body paint. It is not like one of those paintings where there is no one else but the artists working on the canvas quietly nestled on an easel. It is way more lively and dynamic than that, a lot happens on the set.

She explains, “There is a lot going on. How I speak to the models, make them comfortable, what exactly we talk about, our interaction, the direction that I give during the shoot, all become a part of the process.”

Figurative forms are characteristic to Avantika’s paintings and you are sure to find a certain affinity with the women’s form in her artwork. Ask her what is it that keeps her fascinated with the same and she replies, “I don’t want it to sound like a cliché but women’s empowerment is a constant pursuit for me as an artist. Growing up as the only girl in my family, I was constantly told to act a certain way, be a certain way. I anyway turned out to be a rebel who had everything at her own terms. Then I went to the Philippines for my BFA and it was an entirely different experience altogether. With 60% of its population comprising of women, it painted an entirely different picture of women and society as a whole. The experience turned out to be a great experience for me.”

She adds, “Then I was back to India to pursue my MFA from SNDT’s Women’s college and it was like a stark contrast. There was a girl in my class who was not allowed to go out of her house during periods, there was another whose father used to hit her, and then there was this girl who was in a long-term relationship with a guy who was constantly cheating on her but she stayed quiet despite knowing it all only because she didn’t have the courage to confront him.”

The two contrasting worlds made Avantika realise how important it was for one to speak for herself. “This is why I cried after watching Gully Boy. Because it made me realise that all this time it is you, I know that as an individual it’s you who has to pitch for yourself and I want to inspire women to do the same.”

“But also the fact that whenever I have done something I have inspired those around me to do the same or follow their heart is the reason why I do all that I do. Art has given me the platform to do it.”

But having said that, Avantika doesn’t deny the fact that “aesthetically women are just beautiful.” However, it is the strength and the agency in women’s sexuality and their bodies as opposed to their commodification in the popular media narrative, that becomes Avantika’s preoccupation as an artist. It is the resilience of women’s spirit that appeals to her the most.

She says, “They are damn strong and they have always been my muse every day. I have seen my mother, I have seen my friends and they have all inspired me. Even in my graffiti, I like to create women-centric artwork. I do this because here in India we don’t really have this culture of going to galleries. I want to take the artwork to people. I want them to take a look at it every time they pass by it and think why is it made a certain way.

As must be apparent by now, art and activism go hand in hand for Avantika. In fact, it was only recently that she shaved and donated her hair for ONCOHappy’s #baldishappy campaign conceptualised to bridge the gap between mental health, cancer patients, and caregivers.

Ask her what it is like to go bald and she says in the most nonchalant way, “I have been getting messages from people like ‘You are amazing, ‘It takes guts to do this,’etc. Arey kya guts hain isme baal hi toh hain. It is no big deal.”

Avantika draws her artistic inspiration from surrealism and that is quite apparent from her work which is replete with intricate symbols where each one of them signifies something important. It is like an art lover’s joy ride, both literal and figurative. She is employing her art and its symbolism to create a dialogue that raises issues pertaining to women’s empowerment and more.

Eyes as a symbol are central to Avantika’s artistic narrative. “I feel like eyes are the most honest source of expression. Even as a kid if I tried telling my mom that everything was right with a fake smile on my face even when it was not, she’d instantly catch me and say, “Kuch toh hai jo aankhon mein dikh raha hai. They also are a symbol of my vision, how I see things and also of how I am seen,” she says.

Also, motifs from the wild and feline creatures make a recurrent appearance in her artwork. You’d get to see a lot of flowers as well as cats, tigers, lions, leopards, etc.

Explaining the feline symbolism, Avantika says, “I have three cats at home and I love how they are. There is something about their personality which is just amazing. I love how independent they are and think that everyone should learn that from them. Also, I also feel that somehow there is this parallel between the woman spirit and cats. I think they are very similar. Learn from them to be independent and fierce.”