Author Sujatha Gidla’s Ants Among Elephants Won Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize 2018

Indian-American author Sujatha Gidla’s novel ‘Ants Among Elephants: An Untouchable Family’ has been chosen by the Shakti Bhatt Foundation as the winner of the Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize, 2018.

Gidla’s book was chosen “because of its urgency, its revelations and its understated but seamless match of form with content”.

“Gidla was raised in the Dalit community of Kazipet, a small town in Telengana. After high school she enrolled in a Master’s program in physics. She worked as a researcher in the department of applied physics at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, then moved to the United States at the age of 26. She is currently employed as a conductor on the New York City subway system,” reads the Foundation’s social media page.

“It is a marvel how, with so little friction or strain, Ants [Among Elephants] absorbs readers into undramatised lives of poverty, patriarchy, and rebellion, and the encounter with subaltern Communism,” the panel of judges said. “But quite apart from the rarity and necessity of the subject – Dalit lives – the book is admirable for its clean skill and technical execution. With no authorial flourishes, it allows the story’s innate passion and gravitas to display themselves.”

