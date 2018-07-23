Author Sonali Dev Talks About Why She Inculcates Bollywood In Her Novels

Architect and author Sonali Dev was an expat wife who shifted from Mumbai to the Chicago suburbs after getting married. Her novels are romantic and at the same time inculcate traditions of India.

Her previous releases like ‘A Bollywood Affair’, ‘A Change of Heart’, and ‘The Bollywood Bride’ have been well-received and appreciated by the audience.

The 44-year-old author told The Indian Express, “The genre structure is such that you are ensured a happy ending, but for so long, romance writing has been about nabbing the man/woman. But I think of the journey of a love story as one of wellness. How can somebody who feels broken or damaged embark on the road to a place where they can open themselves up and let love in? This is where romance and women’s fiction intersect, because they both are hoping to give their protagonists agency and power over how they want to live their lives.”

Since her first novel, A Bollywood Affair, came out in the year 2014, Dev’s work soon found mention as one of the best romance books in National Public Radio, The Washington Post, Kirkus Reviews, and Library Journal.

In the first year of her work, she won the American Library Association’s award for best romance and she has also been a RITA finalist, the highest award of distinction in romance fiction, presented by the Romance Writers of America, a trade association for romance fiction authors.

The humility-filled author, however, feels she is not the best-selling author yet. Being based in the US, Dev has often been asked to change her leading brown characters to white by agents. “When I began pitching my work to literary agents, they’d ask me if I could change one of the leads to white so that readers could relate. If, for over 200 years, people of colour (POC) have been able to read about white women living on farms or estates in England or America, and relate to their struggles, why can’t they read about our lives and feel the same? That is no longer enough or acceptable,” said Dev.

Dev self-published her novel ‘A Bollywood Affair’ with independent publishers, Kensington Books, New York. Three of Dev’s four books have a Bollywood setting. “Of course, Bollywood inspired my understanding of romance! What I take from it is the heightened drama, the emotions dialed to 11— not the stalking or eve-teasing, or other problematic depictions of romance,” said Dev, who doesn’t skimp out on the lush details about clothing, food; and there are plenty of dramatic Balaji-meets-Yash Raj moments.

In midst of the drama and everything Bollywood-ish, she doesn’t miss to address the inequalities in gender and class, the social stigma surrounding mental health, and child marriage and its intergenerational repercussions.

“There’s a perception that lit-fic is the genre for serious themes. In the West, they expect Indian writers to be lit-fic writers too. That genre — where everything ends horribly and you’re punished for being alive — doesn’t work for me at all. And they’ll say ‘that’s reality’, but I think life can be joyous as well. Romance is fundamentally the literature of hope,” Dev said as she explained her choice of a light-hearted genre.

Dev inculcates the American-ness through her humour. She said, “White female readers express surprise at how easily they could submerge themselves in Indian culture, and how by using humour, I ‘Americanised’ it.”

“Many of them are thankful that they are reading about Indian women in charge of their bodies. To me, a sex scene is about showing vulnerability, it’s about opening your body and heart. Culturally, there is so much shame associated with female desire — we’re taught to think that we don’t own our bodies, we don’t own our sexuality. I think it’s crucial to write female characters who have sexual agency in a space where there is overt consent from all parties involved. More than ‘I love you’, I want my readers to really enjoy a ‘heartgasm’,” concluded Dev.

H/T: Indian Express