Author Shailaza Singh Captures The Power Of Intuition Every Woman Possesses In Her Debut Novel

“Stories are not written, they are just narrated by time and transcribed by writers,” says author Shailaza Singh, who is from Jaipur. In our previous conversation with Shailaza, we got a glimpse into her life as a single mother who passionately spoke about building an independent life and living it with dignity.

Recently she authored a novel, Faith-The mystery of the Missing Girl, published by Neelkanth Publishers. The story is based on the land of Rajasthan that holds many mysteries in its endless sands and revolves around a mother Shirin, who is in search of her 25-year-old daughter Faith, who has disappeared after her wedding to an erstwhile royal in Jaisalmer. However, her family insists that Shirin and her husband never had any children. Despite the resistance from her family, Shirin travels to Jaisalmer in search of her daughter and helping her in her quest is inspector Kewal Singh, who is in charge of a small police station in Jaisalmer. The big question remains, does Faith exist or is she just a figment of Shirin’s imagination?

Excerpts:

How has your experience as a single mother contributed to the storyline and what inspired you to write this book?

There is always an underlying fear of losing your child for every parent and as a single mother, it is more so because your child is the centre of your universe. The book came into form as I wanted to leave behind a legacy for my daughter, by doing something on my own that bears my stamp on it and inspires her.

The idea of the book came from an incident that happened in one of my dear friends’ life. Once she had gone to her native place and her daughter who was aged six hid somewhere when they were about to leave the place to come back home. It was for about an hour that she couldn’t find her daughter and you know that particular time, be it a few minutes or an hour is the toughest time that a parent can face, not knowing what has happened. That’s what inspired me to write this book.

How does the storyline capture the life of women?

The book captures the life of a woman in terms of the relationship aspect of it. You know in India when it comes to marriages, the relationships are often faulty. People may look happy together but that’s not always the case and, eventually, they drift apart. So, through the protagonist (Shirin) you will see how a flawed relationship affects a woman. Also when it comes to women, their sixth sense is more developed than men and the book captures the intuition power that a woman possesses.

Apart from this, the book also explores the way life unfolds itself in a mysterious way. We always operate according to the seen world but there are times when things happen in the most mysterious ways and we can’t imagine them to happen it that way. So the book focuses on a lot of aspects from the seen and the unseen world that we don’t believe can happen.

Your book has come out as a trilogy, what was the need to divide the story into three parts?

For me the book is never is written, it is transcribed. So when you start writing a book you can’t do justice to the characters by briefly portraying their sketches. You actually see the story running in your head and every character has a life of its own which keeps developing and when that happens you don’t want to interfere in the process. That’s why the book is out as a trilogy, where the first one gives the background of the story; the second focuses on the search of the daughter and the third book would be a finale which is going to be out soon.

No one believes that Shirin has lost her daughter because people claim that she never had one. Are there any undertones of mental illness portrayed in her character?

Shirin is a resident of Mumbai who approaches a police inspector, telling him the story of her missing daughter. To make things worse, she doesn’t even have evidence to prove that her daughter exists. While the family is not supporting Shirin in any way to find her daughter, the police inspector also doesn’t believe in the whimsy fairytales. So the question is, whether the police inspector will be able to help her find the missing daughter or not.

For Shirin’s friends and family, she is believed to be suffering from mental illness; however, Shirin has complete conviction in what she’s doing. To find out more about this conflict you will have to read the book.

What was your experience while getting the book published and what would you suggest to first-timers?

The barrier that I faced initially while publishing the book was self-doubt. You sometimes wonder whether the content is good enough for the world or not because when you write for yourself it’s pure entertainment but when you give it out the world you are showing something that you have done. That’s when you question yourself if people will like your work or not. I have previously written many blogs but when it comes to writing a book I have learned a lot of consistency in the process.

For first timers, I would say that writing is a lonely job and it requires tedious work to bring out the final draft. The story undergoes a lot of transformation in the process so you have to keep yourself motivated to give it the form as you have imagined it to be. And don’t lose faith in what you are doing.

Give us three reasons why should we pick up the novel from the shelf.

One, I have always believed that Rajasthan is a land of mysteries and those sand dunes hold many secrets. Two, to figure out whether we should go according to the beliefs of the world or should we believe in our own beliefs. Thirdly, if you want to read a short story of 176 pages that entertains you, leaving you with a good aftertaste then you should pick up this book.