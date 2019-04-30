Author Shaheen Bhatt Opens Up About Her Struggle With Anxiety And Depression

Shaheen Bhatt, who is the daughter of director Mahesh Bhatt, hasn’t been in the limelight much and isn’t a part of the glitz and glamour of the film industry.

But in 2016, she made headlines with her Instagram post on anxiety and depression. Later, her book on the same released in October 2018. Titled ‘I’ve Never Been (Un) Happier’, the book explores her journey of battling depression and anxiety. The book also contained excerpts from her diary which she’d maintained since the age of 11.

In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Shaheen spoke about her difficulties, lack of self-worth, and how challenging it was for her to be vulnerable on public platforms. There’s a lot of myths about mental health and one of the most common ones is that depression and sadness is the same thing. “The biggest misconception is that depression & sadness are the same things, they are not. Sadness is a natural human emotion, it’s healthy. It’s a reaction to the circumstances in your life… Depression is grief completely disproportionate to circumstances. It has nothing to do with where you are in your life, what you have, what you don’t have. It’s not a choice. I think that’s one thing people are starting to get a little bit now,” she says.

One incident she said left her feeling ashamed of her body was when a photographer asked her to move away and only clicked her sisters Alia and Pooja’s pictures as they were ‘cute and fair’ and she was ‘chubby and tanned’. She goes on to add, “Women, in general, suffer from a lot of body image issues due to the media, due to ourselves. Shame is the core of any kind of depression, I feel. It can be for any reason. With women, body image tends to be one of the causes of shame. I hope people could understand that. It stops you from being vulnerable. It stops you from being yourself because you are constantly worried that if you show yourself as you are, you will be rejected by society, by everyone around you.”

She also discussed how media romanticizes the idea of suicide and mental illnesses in general and says, “Media presents suicide as salvation. They present it in a way that shows something romantic about the pain and I have realized over time that there’s nothing romantic about depression. It is a huge misconception that to create art you need to be unhappy or tortured in some way. This is very damaging.”

She ended the interview by saying that though journaling helped a great deal with her depression, there isn’t a fixed cure. She also said her struggles helped her realize the value of relationships, especially with her parents and younger sister Alia.

