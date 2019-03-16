Author Sabyn Zaveri’s New Novel Deals With Internalized Misogyny And Shattering Stereotypes

Hijabistan, or ‘the land of the veiled’, is the title of Sabyn Javeri’s new novel. Sabyn, who is known for her bestselling debut novel ‘Nobody Killed Her’, has compiled 16 short stories in an attempt to smash the stereotypes, call out the patriarchal mindset and force us to confront our internalized misogyny.

Hijabistan isn’t just a book about strong heroic women, their stories aren’t just meant to be uplifting and inspiring, Sabyn says, “When I first started writing these stories, they were about strong heroic women who wore the hijab but I soon realized I was more interested in the stories they were hiding, the ones they didn’t want anyone to find out.”

This world is set on putting women in boxes, one is good and the other is bad, and there’s just no room for adjustment. And this mindset is so deep-seated in all of us, that even us ‘modern’ and ‘progressive’ people don’t realize the misogynistic behaviours we’ve internalized.

Sabyn explains, “There are stories here that are inspiring and uplifting but also those that are darker and somewhat sinister, which discuss sexuality, promiscuity and the idea of piety not being defined by appearance. They challenge one’s internalized patriarchy and make you question your own prejudice. They call out the fact that we put women on a spectrum of good girl and a bad girl with no room for in-between. The darker stories crash that notion and I’m not surprised that many [on social media] are angry because no one wants to admit that subconsciously we are endorsing patriarchy and misogyny.”

In this novel, explaining her usage of the word hijab as a metaphor, Sabyn says, "I was more interested in the stories they were hiding, the ones they didn't want anyone to find out. And there were so many layers to what was covered by a simple physical garment. I wanted to explore this metaphorical hijab."

