Author Preti Taneja On Why The Male Readers Of Her Book Are Put Off By Her Writing On Feminism

We started off this year with the forever magnificent Jaipur Literature Festival where we met author Preti Taneja, whose book We That Are Young has been unanimously praised.

Preti Taneja’s debut novel We That Are Young, a reimagining of King Lear set in contemporary India that was rejected by multiple major publishers as commercially unviable, has recently won the £10,000 Desmond Elliott prize.

Judges for the award, which is named after the late literary agent and publisher and is intended to reward a first novel that is “both vividly written and confidently realised”, described We That Are Young as “awe-inspiring” in its “scope, ambition, skill and wisdom”.

‘We That Are Young’ is a powerful adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy King Lear and Preti has wonderfully portrayed the story’s greed, violence, corruption and the thirst for power in modern India. The theme revolves around the fate of three sisters who although were given a prosperous upbringing remained bound in the patriarchal restraints of society.

She refuses to believe that King Lear is the story of a doomed king or that the elder daughters, Goneril and Regan, were manipulative, and places the play’s intrinsic violence, politics, and patriarchy in the context of Indian business family empires.

“I love Lear. I think it is the most powerful exploration of patriarchy. Politically speaking the play also talks about the divide and rule policy, that still keeps women fighting over themselves or countries which are locked within the ideas of nationalism. King Lear is a microcosmic representation of a patriarchal society, where a man tests how much his daughters love him. And if they fail to do so, then they are shamed,” Preeti said to The Indian Express.

“If your father asks you to do something for him, of course, you will do it. Even if he tells you to give him a kiss every weekend. How would you not do that? So when we think about the daughters, why do we think the older two are the bad ones. They are just doing what they have been told. And when you start reading it like that, you notice what Shakespeare was trying to make us understand,” she added.

“Maybe when the third daughter refuses to prove her affection, she is not doing it because he improves. She perhaps is doing that because she finds it outrageous to be made to perform love as a woman. We all show love in different ways and it is not up to the person receiving it to decide the way. You can say that the elder daughters are victims of patriarchy.”

So, in her novel We That Are Young she changed this dynamic.

“In my book, the elder daughters are not exactly victims of patriarchy. They are trying to break away but each in their own way. The elder daughter, in my novel, really wants to take on the company but she wants to do it in a way that does not upset her dad. She wants to do it from the inside. But she is stuck because the world around her treats her like she is stupid. The more you get shut down like that, the more you become like someone you don’t want to be,” she said.

Many times her readers, especially the male readers, have commented on the fact that her book focuses a lot on feminism and patriarchy.

“I believe in justice and I think it is my responsibility to do the things that will further that in my own way. So, when I am writing there are moments when I think this might put readers off. But then I feel it is more about the readers. I have had some male readers say “this is too political.” I think it is more about them than my book. Who is going to sit and dictate what you will put in your work? It is a novel for god’s sake and there can be dancing bears in it if I want to,” she said.

Earlier, when we had the chance to chat with Preti, she had explained her motive behind presenting the three sisters in her story as battling between their will and the fate that society has decided for them.

“All I want to say is that I want to live in a world where no one tells me what my fate is, where I am not governed by society’s preconceived notions. I want to know and understand something based on my own thoughts, form my own opinions and decisions without waiting to adhere them to someone’s acceptance criteria,” she had said to IWB.

H/T: The Indian Express