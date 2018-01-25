Author Namita Gokhale Retells Mahabharata With Compassion For The Villains

Mythological fiction has never failed to attract me, so I am always on the lookout for some credible author who presents her aspects beautifully and above all, magically. So, it was only natural when I gravitated towards the ongoing session of Author Namita Gokhale, Ghatotkacha: Master of Illusions at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

“I was always pained by the condition of villains like Surpanakha whose nose was cut to publicly humiliate her. Even if she hadn’t flirted with Ram, the punishment she received would have been deemed correct, just because she was Ravana’s sister. Same goes for Hidimba, a demoness, who was abandoned by Bheem and was left to raise her son, Ghatotkacha, the fearless giant with magical powers,” Namrita was saying while her little granddaughter unveiled the first look of her novel, Lost In Time: Ghatotkacha and the Game of Illusions.

Talking about how the society was gender divided and hierarchical then, she portrays Ghatotkacha, not devoid of his mayavi powers but also not stripping him of his compassionate side as he cares deeply for his mother, Hidimba, and often lies to her when she asks if Bheem ever inquiries about her when Ghatotkacha meets him.

“Nothing ever ends, life surely does, but you don’t. But these thoughts of the time to come our way to time and soul consuming which makes you miss out on the ‘now; in your worries of the ‘when.’” said Namita on being asked about turning the epic story with the addition of a 23-year-old character, Chintamani, time-travelling to the era of the Mahabharata and meeting the mighty and feared, Ghatotkacha.

I jumped up in excitement as soon as Namita acknowledged my raised hand. “You’ve drawn a parallel of sorts of the stories we grew up learning and reversed them completely by portraying that even the so-called baddies have a positive side.”

“Oh, I don’t like these character presentations. ‘Villains,’ ‘baddies, whatever they may be named, have always been presented with this negativity and whenever they bite the dust, the reaction is ‘jo hua accha hua,’” she said.

“That’s exactly what the generation today question. So, do you think a retelling of such epics is necessary for the present time, for young people to identify with it?” I asked.

Speaking quickly, for her session had reached its closing time, she said, “The youngsters who have read the epics have always told me how they sympathized with the negatively portrayed and badly treated characters. They can’t find the balance as people today can’t accept that someone can be purely negative. They want to see the other side of these mighty villains, see the ‘human side’ these characters surely possess.”