Author Minnie Vaid On Telling Stories Of Women Scientists Involved In ISRO’s Mars Mission In Her Latest Book

Maneka Gandhi, Women and Child Development Minister, will be soon launching author Minnie Vaid’s book Those Magnificent Women and Their Flying Machines. The book chronicles the story of 21 women scientists who were involved in Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s first inter-planetary mission, Mangalyaan, to Mars, which made India the first to reach the Mars orbit in its first attempt.

The names included in her book are Nandini Harinath and Ritu Karidhal (tasked with operations and design), Minal Sampath and Moumita Datta (worked on the complex scientific instruments or payloads on the Mars Orbiter) and senior women scientists like Seetha Somasundaram, program director Space Science and TK Anuradha, the program director of GEOSAT (Geodetic Satellite).

“I do remember the now-iconic photograph of a group of Kanjeevaram silk sari-clad women with traditional jewelry and mogras in their hair, hugging each other in joyous celebration, while some men stood at the fringe of the photograph watching with smiles on their faces,” said Minnie. “I had to scrounge around to get some relevant statistics about women in leading positions in science and technology in India.”

During her research, Minnie found that women scientists had to face many challenges in their career. “For most, the challenge began with being ‘allowed’ to pursue science beyond graduation, or to go out of their comfort zone and travel far-off to study and then to working at ISRO,” she said. Though she found that at ISRO, capability overruled gender, Minnie felt that “till parity is achieved for male and female scientists in terms of numbers and top positions, I’d say that the challenges are very much in existence even today.”

One of the stories that inspired her the most was that of TK Anuradha. “She had an interesting take on how it is possible to make something ‘go good if you want it to go good’. A topper in medicine and engineering she chose the latter against her father’s wishes, resisted offers of going abroad like most of her college mates, worked and thrived at ISRO for almost three decades, balancing her family with equal dexterity,” Minnie shared.

“[These women scientists] have provided a visible reference point for countless youngsters in India, especially those who might face resistance from family and society about doing science—still seen as something ‘not for girls.’ As N Valarmathi told me, every time she gives a motivational talk to young girls in colleges or schools, she ends with ‘if I am able to do this, why not you?’” Minnie added.

