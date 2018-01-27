Author Mamang Dai Shares All That Is Wrong With Media’s Portrayal Of North-Eastern Women

On Day 3 of Jaipur Literature Festival, there was a session, Fish at War and a Cup of Brew: The Politics and Poetics of Women’s Work in India’s Northeast, that brought forward the voices of North-Eastern women in all its glory.



The speakers for the session were Mamang Dai, a journalist, an author, and the Padma Shree awardee, Minam Apang, a visual artist, and Mona Zote, a poet and a government employee, and Parismita Singh, an author, and a graphic artist was the moderator for the session.

The most important discussion in the session was the portrayal of North-Eastern women in the media and Mamang Dai expressed how shallow is this portrayal.

From Left to Right: Mamang Dai, Parismita Singh, Minam Apang, and Mona Zote

“I belong to Adi tribe of Arunachal Pradesh and I do not know how to weave or I do not spend my days gathering woods for fire. However, women make an integral part of the landscape and are represented through the portrayal of a woman carrying a heavy basket on her back and smiling broadly. It’s not at all true and it’s a very limiting representation of women in North East,” she said.

“I, too, write about rural women but of their strengths. I reflect the deeper learnings of life that their stories inherit. Women in Arunachal Pradesh are now entrepreneurs and are all over the marketplace. They have ventured into nurseries, frozen food, and so many other areas,” added Mamang.

After the session was opened for the audience, IWB asked the panelists of what lessons we can learn from the matrilineal North East of India.

First, Mamang responded to the question and said, “Well, unfortunately, Arunachal Pradesh is also a patriarchal society. I think it’s only Meghalaya that truly qualifies to be a matrilineal state along with a few other parts in NE. About learning, I think we all need to learn from one another and see how can we bring about a change in the patriarchal mindset of the people.”

Parismita Singh, the moderator then continued her statement and added, “To give a few examples of the lessons that can be learned from matrilineal societies, I would say, the visibility of women in public spaces in their societies, the lack of need for permissions that the women in such societies require to do something, and most importantly, how the women here continuously pushing the boundaries. We have to just keep fighting and pushing our boundaries and that’s the only thing that’ll damage the patriarchy in its core!”

Photo Courtesy: Aparna Natha