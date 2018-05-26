Author Madhulika On How Her Book ‘Woman To Woman’ Touches Upon Female Solidarity

It took her seven years to write her first novel, The Englishman’s Cameo, and when it was published, she gave up her corporate job as an instructional designer in NIIT, and decided to devote herself full time to writing.

Kolkata-based freelance writer and editor, Madhulika Liddle, has a unique approach to life, and that reflects both in her books, as well as in her blog. Just about everything she is fond of happens to be old, “Old cinema. A 17th century detective. Historical monuments” – Google ‘Dusted Off’, and you will have yourself caught in the said charming old world charm.

IWB recently contacted Madhulika to talk about her last released book, “Woman to Woman: Stories”, and in the conversation came to know her better. “I started writing when I was six, and began writing to be published when I was in my mid-20s. Besides writing, I love reading (naturally), travelling, and old cinema. I’m also very interested in a lot of topics—history, food, wildlife and nature, and trivia of all sorts. I get a high out of learning new things.”

Woman to Woman is a collection of 12 beautifully crafted short stories, which as the reviews say, are “written with sensitivity but unafraid to explore the hidden secrets and dark corners in ordinary lives.” The stories revolve around the lives of several women, and highlight on various sensitive issues – gender violence, bride trafficking, choice and consent, isolation, childlessness, privilege, loss, and more.

We asked Madhulika a lot of curiosity-driven questions about the stories… And scroll through, there’s also a piece of advice for all us aspiring writers!

In what ways does the book touch upon the solidarity between women?

I’ve tried to maintain a balance throughout because that’s what the reality is: while we might wish and hope for a world where women support other women, the truth is that women are all too often the worst enemies of other women. In Paro, for instance, Sana’s sister-in-law’s snide remarks are an upholding of the patriarchy that defines the entire system of bride trafficking. Similarly, in Women by Women, it is a woman who wrecks the relationship between two girls.

Are the narratives inspired by real stories, or a work of imagination?

Most of the stories are inspired by real life. Some are based on anecdotes my mother told me about our family. Some are deeply personal experiences of my own. Paro was inspired by an unnerving series of interviews with trafficked brides over the course of a day spent with a German journalist who was researching the subject. Ambika, Mother Goddess and Poppies in the Snow were inspired—respectively—by a newspaper headline and a book (Manisha Sobhrajani’s The Land I Dream Of).

Drawing context from some stories:

‘In a flood in Assam, a family is ruined and their daughter finds herself sent off to an unseen bridegroom in faraway Delhi’ – Do you feel that in many situations it is society that frames women/daughters as victims, with all the hue and cry for them to act and live by the norms?

Yes, of course. Society—especially a virulently patriarchal society—does impose norms on its women, to which they are expected to adhere come hell or high water. It’s not as if ‘society frames women/daughters as victims’, though: far from it, society, by and large (and that includes women themselves) doesn’t even realize that women are victims; they are assigned roles arbitrarily by their families—the ones they are born in and the ones they marry into—and because patriarchy is so deep-rooted, nobody even thinks of questioning the status quo, no matter if the sole sufferers are women.

‘In a colonial bungalow in the heart of rural India, a lonely old woman notices the stark difference between her privileged life and that of the poor around her. But who, really, is more privileged?’ – What do you have to say regarding the concept of privileges and the way the “well-off” image is perceived in our society?

This has much to do with the concept of well-being or happiness being synonymous with wealth. For the majority of people, material wealth comes first and foremost: if they have it, they strive for more. If they don’t have it, they imagine that if they somehow got it, they would be happy. But wealth can make you happy only to an extent, and repletion does not necessarily imply satisfaction. That the very wealthy can also be desperately unhappy is probably borne out by the increasing accounts of depression among the rich and famous. I’m not saying that to be poor is to be happy, but on the other hand, the joys of wealth and privilege are misunderstood.

‘In the span of a bus journey, a prostitute and a nun find they have more in common than they had imagined’ – One morality lesson a prostitute can teach a nun?

To not judge others.

And now some quickies! One character from the book that –

Resembles your own life – Amma, from Collector of Junk

Could be a strong role model for young girls – Iqbal, from Poppies in the Snow

Taught you something – The narrator, from Maplewood

Is a strong feminist – Meera, from Wronged

What was the biggest challenge that you faced while putting the book together?

Not letting each story sink into a morass of complete despair. Far too many stories of women—in real life—are not happy stories, but they are the ones that often make for the most compelling stories when it comes to fiction. To give them (or most of them) a ray of hope, something that shows a woman’s spirit despite whatever she may have had to go through—that was what I wanted to do. And that was what proved the most difficult.

Having talked so much about your writing, tell us a little about your family’s contributions to the journey?

My parents and my sister, ever since I was very young, have always been very supportive of my writing. They’ve given me ideas, they’ve read my stories, they’ve gushed about me to whoever would listen. And, when I decided to give up a full-time corporate career ten years back to concentrate on my writing, it was my husband who egged me on to take that step. It is his support that allows me to go on working at a job that pays peanuts but requires a lot of time and effort.

I visited your blog ‘Dusted Off’ and, needless to say, fell in love with its vibe. Would you introduce me to your library of old films?

My own collection is very small right now, since just about everything I want to watch is available online. I do have some DVDs still, but mostly, whatever I watch is on Youtube. That is especially easy for me, because most of the films I watch—from the 30s through to about 1970—are not on DVD, but can be found online, and often legally too, that with copyrights having expired and the films now being in the public domain. While my special interest (and expertise) is in Hindi cinema, I also enjoy watching cinema from all across the world.

Speaking of old films, there are often discussions around the exploitation of female actors in earlier days. What is your comment on it?

I don’t know if the ‘exploitation’ of female actors has really changed. Yes, more are talking about it and agreeing that it exists, but that doesn’t mean that it was a thing only of the past. It’s still there, and it’s on various levels. To those more inclined to gossip, there’s the aspect of the casting couch; to those looking at cinema as an industry (and therefore looking at actors as ‘workers’), there’s the wide disparity in incomes between male and female actors. To the audience, there’s the way male versus female characters tend to usually be portrayed onscreen: the number of films where the female protagonist is the focal figure is far, far below the usual alpha-male dominated movie. There are far too many levels on which female actors get the short end of the stick when compared to their male counterparts.

And now, if you could give us a glimpse of your reading list for this year, and share your current read, too?

My reading list is pretty long: I read an average of 80-90 books a year. It’s also a very eclectic range, from non-fiction (I especially like reading history, food writing and cinema writing) to fiction (historical fiction and more specifically historical detective fiction are among my favourite genres). I have also been making a concerted effort to read more international literature than I did previously, so I’m going to be reading a fair bit of Eastern European and African literature this year.

My current read is Sanam Maher’s The Sensational Life and Death of Qandeel Baloch.

Last and much awaited – a piece of advice for young aspirational writers!

Read a lot. Especially, make an effort to read good authors. Not necessarily bestsellers, since many of those are not good writers. And, write. Write a lot, because that’s the only way you’ll get to hone your craft. Writing is a skill, and like any skill, it gets better with practice. Lastly, don’t fall in love with your own writing. Recognize that your writing may have flaws, and be willing to accept those flaws.