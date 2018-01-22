Author Jyoti Tiwari Talks Fighting For Men’s Rights Because They’re Also Falling Prey To Patriarchy

It was a regular evening, and like a usual day, she was preparing dinner for her family. Suddenly she realized someone was aggressively ringing the doorbell and wouldn’t stop. When she opened the door, two male constables and one lady constable were at her door, accusing her of torturing her sister-in-law.

Jyoti Tiwari is an author and a prominent proponent of men’s welfare. She has done extensive research in the arena of men’s wellbeing. Jyoti has worked towards sensitizing MPs and MLAs about men’s issues and problems. She wrote a book named ‘Anuurag’ that speaks about her brother’s story who lost his life in an accident when he was on his way to ask her not to worry about the dowry case.

Even post his accident, a verdict hasn’t been given as of yet. The next hearing is on February 24, 2018. Currently, the judge has asked both parties to settle this case by dividing the money provided the government (since the government compensates road accident victims). The money will be divided between Anurag’s mother and his wife.

In a world talking about women’s issues, Jyoti is passionate about working on men’s issues. An empathetic soul on a mission to make this world a better place for both genders, she tells us about the kind of the social problems men face, her motivation to write her book and how we can fight the deeply-embedded patriarchal thinking.

What inspired you to speak about men’s issues?

My sister-in-law had filed a fake dowry case on my brother, and that’s what instigated me to take action for men’s issues. I lost my brother in an accident, but my fight still goes on. I realized that many others need help with such problems and my mission has been to create awareness regarding such issues.

What are some of the issues that need attention on an urgent basis?

I think we need to have more conversations and discussions with women’s and men’s rights activists along with lawmakers regarding dowry law.

Considering feminism is equally essential for men and women, how do you think we can convey that feminism will also help us eradicate men’s issues?

A lot is being said about all the inequality that women face, but I don’t see enough dialogue about men’s issues.

Are you saying feminism is about equality, but it isn’t interpreted in the right way?

Yes. Totally.

So what sort of men’s issues do you think should be brought to light?

Talking about gender equality, we must question gender roles. Why should only men be the bread-winners and also be equally attentive at home? We must understand their shortcomings as well.

Tell us about the NGOs that you are associated with who work on the same issues.

I am not associated with any NGOs. I interact via ‘Vaastav’ which talks about men’s issues and safe Indian family movement which is also an initiative supporting the same concerns. I am concentrating more on my writing these days.

Tell us about your book and what instigated you to write it?

The entire struggle that I went through while fighting the dowry case for my brother. Also, my experience of going through all the court processes and the challenges that I have faced are all poured out in my book, ‘Anuurag.’

How do you think women can help men to deal with gender-based issues?

Men have been considered as a bread-winner of the family, and that’s the only position they have. We must start thinking about them beyond these gender roles and think about them just as human-beings first rather than assigning them titles based on their gender.

What do you think are the root causes of all the gender issues against men and women?

The real problem starts when the equality movement shifts to hatred movement against the other gender. We must look at all the issues and try to solve them for both the genders. Something as fundamental as sanitation is not only just crucial for women but for men as well.

What challenges did you face when you started working for men’s welfare?

Some people termed me as a misogynist when I started talking about men’s issues. But I always stood for equality, and I still do that. I just wanted to emphasize that people must be able to live in peace irrespective of gender.

What is one lesson that you live by and you want others to imbibe in their life as well?

If you want to achieve a goal or are working for a cause just keep on moving ahead crossing all the hurdles. You might be attacked from all sides and might face a lot of challenges but just keep moving towards your goal without shattering.

While doing social work, you witness a lot of atrocities. How do you gather the courage to take action while facing such negativity?

I meditate a lot and listen to music; I go out and bring my mind to focus again. The negativity drains out the energy sometimes, but we need to regain it, to stay on my mission.

Looking at all the noise about Aziz Ansari’s case, there’s a lot of debate about what constitutes consent. What are your views on it?

It’s a very delicate topic. Men are not sensitized enough about women. They are influenced to think that a ‘No’ means ‘Yes’ which should be changed. We should start sensitizing both girls and boys from a very young age regarding all the issues that men and women both face. It must be included in the curriculum.

Do you think men themselves have become a victim of patriarchy?

Yes, men are also victims of patriarchy. It is considered unmanly for a man to look after the house while the wife goes out to work. The patriarchal wiring is harmful to both men and women.

How do you think men can join women in this movement against patriarchy?

I think we all must start talking about it. While talking about patriarchy, I think it’s also important to talk about what men face because of patriarchy. Movements like #MeToo must be used to talk about men’s issues as well.

How did your transformation from media personnel to a social change agent happen?

I always wanted to be a journalist as I enjoyed meeting new people and covering news. But after my brother’s death, I could not sit quietly looking at all the injustice that was happening around, and I had to start with this movement.

Are you working on any other books?

Yes, I am working on other books. One book will be published in a few months, and I also write blogs. Apart from men’s issues, I write about all the other social issues as well. Honestly, writing is like a tonic for me which keeps me going.

