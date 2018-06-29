Author Jyoti Shelar Chronicles The Unspoken World Of Bengaluru Dons In Her New Book

Author and journalist Jyoti Shelar covers a part of Bengaluru, which is prevalent yet not much spoken about, in her book Bhais of Bengaluru. As the name suggests, Bhais – a name that is given to the dons of the city, the book talks about the fringe groups, land barons, and hoodlums spreading fear and violence.

Jyoti explored this shrewd world and chronicled the lives of the infamous dons in her book. In an interview with YourStory, she shared the reason behind deciding to write about the bhais from the city, which is famous as India’s Silicon City.

Jyoti shared, “My former editor in Mumbai Mirror, S Hussain Zaidi, had a few ideas in his mind, which he had discussed with me. One of the ideas was to explore the story of the Bengaluru underworld. I think I readily chose this one because I have always wanted to work in a different city and Bengaluru had been my first choice. Hussain himself wanted to chronicle the story of Bengaluru’s underworld but somehow his other projects kept him busy. Luckily for me, I got an opportunity to live and spend plenty of time in the city that I always wanted to move into.“

The underworld in the tech city Bengaluru is vast and Jyoti had a number of names on her slate, of which she had to shortlist the most interesting, most important ones. “Every time I met someone while researching for the book, I would have some dozen names of criminals on my notepad. Initially, it was a jumble but each one of them sounded so interesting and important to me,“ recalled Jyoti. But with the research taking a step forward each day, she slowly narrowed down the names she believed would add weight to her book.

“I have chosen the most notorious criminals who have shaped Bengaluru’s underworld and have featured many smaller characters who were important and added quirk to the narrative,“ said Jyoti.

She also shared her fave notorious goon stories of all time. “In the 1980s, Bengaluru’s underworld was ruled by MP Jayaraj, a pehelwan-turned-rowdy, who ran a small newspaper and even aspired to become a politician. I thought Jayaraj was unique in many ways. He was a notorious extortionist who ran the largest gang in the city but he maintained a Robin Hood image. He would give away plenty of his money to the needy. Jayaraj had immense hatred for the police and he would take them on through his newspaper. He was killed in 1989 in a well-planned and executed murder. This was the first time Bengaluru woke up to gunshots and Mumbai bhais were called in for the job.“

Jyoti has covered other notorious crimes from the city her book too. From the role of kushti in adding rowdyism to city’s men’s and veering them into the darker alleys to chain snatchers, the book covers the criminal activities of the city.

The reason for Bengaluru dons living far away from the spotlight is them simultaneously living the white-collar life. Which is unlike the Mumbai don life, who have been highlighted more. “I would say that the Mumbai underworld has always been more popular because of Dawood Ibrahim. The Bengaluru dons were equally brutal and shrewd but they always had a plan. They played with swords and machetes but still dreamt of a white-collar life and even worked towards it. Two of the most notorious dons in Bengaluru are now living white-collar lives. This planning and intelligence take them a notch higher than the Mumbai dons, who are either on the run or behind bars,“ said Jyoti.

She, on the response she expects from the book, said, “I expect to see a surprise. Bengaluru is associated mostly with the IT sector. It will be interesting to see how people react to the city’s notorious side, especially Bengalureans. Hussain who has been the driving force behind this book feels that it will be to Bengaluru what Dongri to Dubai is for Mumbai. I hope to see a similar response.“

H/T: Your Story