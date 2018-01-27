Author Helen Fielding Let The Men At JLF Share Their Vulnerabilities And Insecurities

On Day 3 of the Jaipur Literature Festival, we got a chance to revisit one of the most iconic and feminist fictional characters that most 90s girls, including me, grew up reading about: Bridget Jones.

The creator of Bridget Jones, the author of the cult series, Helen Fielding charmed the audience not only with her refreshingly bright smile but also involved and engaged the audience like no one has yet in JLF.

And, did I mention that she is witty AF?

She began the session by describing her Pre-Bridget Jones days and said, “I was a journalist and was writing a column for an independent newspaper in London. When I started writing Bridget, I was totally broke and I think I never expected that so many people would be reading it, otherwise, I wouldn’t have dared to write it, honestly.” *laughs*

Helen shared with the audience the reason behind writing a character like Bridget Jones.

“Society is full of stereotypes for women. And, in the 90s there was absolutely no identity of the single women who were in their 30s. Of course, when I was writing it, it wasn’t intentional to have chosen a single girl of age 30 but I was pleased as to how many people identified with her and appreciated that finally a girl like her was being talked about.”

The moderator asked Fielding her opinion on why men are afraid of being vulnerable to which Helen replied, “Well, I, too, wonder that. Maybe men in the audience can answer that.” The entire crowd cracked up and started looking if any man had raised their hands to answer the question.

Well, initially, only one man “dared” to take up the question and we all applauded him. He said, “Well, we only want to talk about how great we are and not discuss what’s wrong with us. We want to appear strong and powerful and yes we are insecure inside but we don’t want to show that.”

After that, a few more men came out and gave their perspectives on the question and one could see that Helen was quite enjoying all the debate around men and their vulnerabilities.

She also expressed how she wasn’t that “organized, clean desk with just one flower on it” type of a writer. Sharing her writing style and the process she said, “I am, in fact, a very chaotic and messy writer. I’ll have around three ideas in my mind and I’ll just scribble it all down. I just splurge out a load of material most of which I know I’ll never use. Later, I read them all and highlight what I liked and then give it a proper structure.”

Further discussing as to how she deals with writer’s block, Helen revealed, “Instead of sitting and feeling insecure about seeing an empty page on my desk, I go out to a cafe where I see other people writing and I think to myself, ‘Oh, what the heck, your work is all published,’ and it just boosts my confidence and gives me new energy.”

One visitor asked Helen how she copes with the success to which she aptly replied, “Success didn’t come suddenly, it took some time. But when I became the no.1 bestseller for the first time, I saved that piece of paper but couldn’t just frame it and put it up on a wall. It’s still preserved in a lid of my box. Of course, it was a wonderful thing to happen, but the flip side is, when you get success, people get really invested in it and try to change you and your content all the time. So, to avoid that I do not tell anyone that I am writing another Bridget. I’ll quietly write it and only once that it’s finished, I’ll let anyone read it.”