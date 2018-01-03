Author-Entrepreneur Payal Karwa On Writing, Storytelling, And The Art Of Responsible Advertising

When she’s not writing, you can find her reading, and when she’s not reading, you will see her writing. Payal Shah Karwa turned her passion for writing into a full-fledged business. She emphasises the art of story-telling and the evolution of content and its strategy. A voracious reader and a former communications specialist, she is the founder and CEO of The Word Jockey and has some renowned brands under her roof. She has also written a book on child abuse titled The Bad Touch.

She started her career in the advertising industry and then moved to PR. Designing content and communication for the company she worked for led to her starting her own venture in this field. “During that time, I realized that businesses do need good writers, content creators for branding and there was a dearth of talent. I started to try and fill this void,” she said.

Read on to find some fantastic insights about the PR world and how you can use the art of story-telling to grow your brand. Excerpts from an interview:

What led you to start The Word Jockey?

Since I didn’t want to freelance, I started to work under a brand name, and that’s how The Word Jockey was started. I reached out to my network to get business, and I did everything with regards to content, strategy, and communication. I began to grow my business little by little, and after some time, it became difficult to carry the entire company on my shoulders. So, I started looking out for a partner, and now it’s a partnership firm.

Give us a tour of what industries you have worked with.

We have worked in many industries. Currently, Godrej is one of our clients, from their electronic products to internal division, we have worked on a lot of B2B communication as well, HR related. We have worked with The Future group and Mahindra Rural, which gives loans in small towns as well. These are our primary corporate clients. Then there are other clients from retail and fashion, telecom brands, healthcare brands, etc.

Considering you have been in this industry for so many years, tell us how the content strategy has evolved across sectors.

The concept of content strategist did not exist in an organized fashion. With digital transformation, content came into light and got its own due. All the agencies and businesses realized the importance of content and everyone wants to create great content for branding these days. People started taking content seriously. It’s not just the digital front that is giving importance, but even brands have realized that content is much more than just advertising and they need to have good content for communication. Hence, content has become an integral part of advertising and marketing plan. Content is more strategized now, and the strategy encompasses central areas such as to connect with consumers, replacing advertisements with content, and as a marketing tool as well.

People have forgotten the art of storytelling; can you elaborate on how and why storytelling is still relevant?

Human beings are born storytellers. In fact, storytelling is the best form of communication. Since thousands of years, stories are being told and heard and some critical wisdom has been passed from one generation to another just in the form of stories. Aesop Fables and Jataka Tales are great examples of how valuable life lessons were taught in a simplified manner to the common man. These stories established a connect with the commoners who were farmers and shepherds and hence, story-telling became the best way to pass on some valuable knowledge about religion and purpose. Even epics like The Mahabharata and The Ramayana throw light on how one should conduct their life. Stories make us empathise with the characters in the story, and we learn by putting ourselves in their shoes while we listen to the story, and that’s why storytelling will always remain relevant.

With a lot of competition in the market, how has the brand strategy for products evolved over the years?

I think brands are still not communicating enough. Instead, they’re advertising more. In India especially, the power of branding isn’t harnessed enough. Some iconic brands abroad are doing a terrific job, for example, Starbucks has made videos of ordinary people who have done extraordinary things. I haven’t seen any brand in India doing any such great story-telling. Though some brands are doing this, they are only talking about their own products and services and not really going beyond that.

We see a lot of advertisements these days that emphasise on social issues or taboo ideas, can this backfire in terms of brand positioning or brand image in any way?

It can backfire only if the issues on which they have to build the story doesn’t fit the brand. Like Whisper’s campaign which talked about menstruation was a good story and was built around the idea that menstruation is a taboo topic. The communication that they used fitted very well with the brand and the campaign was a massive hit and went viral. Then some brands are just trying to capitalize on social stereotypes and create some hollow content which results in a not-so-effective communication. Also, brands should be seen incorporating the social message that they are sending out to the masses and not just advertising about it.

What got you interested in writing?

I started writing when I was seven. Writing wasn’t considered a serious profession back then, and it was tough to get published. Now it has evolved into a full-fledged career option and has become more democratic. But I was always passionate about writing and always did well in school contests. That passion grew as I was growing up and I started freelancing with magazines like Femina, Outlook and a couple of others. With the digital revolution, I started writing for blogs as well. Even when I was working with agencies, writing was always a part of my job.

Tell us your secret to boosting your creativity?

I read a lot whenever I get time. I also watch certain television shows which I find inspiring. I don’t really get time but whenever I can I try to go to events where I can meet people and get some new perspective. There’s nothing specific though because my work is my hobby. But mostly I read a lot of books.

One book that you can read over and over again?

There are too many books to read in very little time, so I haven’t repeated any book. But if time permits I would like to reread Devdutt Patnaik’s books. I think I want to repeat authors more than books.